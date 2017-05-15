 Monday, May 15, 2017 87.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

Monday, May 15, 2017

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects,. That totals $511,777,785 from the IMPROVE Act.

There are 21 TDOT-funded projects in Hamilton County.

The group on Monday marked the kick-off of a 95-county tour to discuss specific projects in every area of the state.

The group said the IMPROVE Act "creates a long-term, dedicated funding source to fix outdated transportation infrastructure by making a modest increase to the user fees on its roads and bridges while providing a tax cut to the grocery, business and Hall income taxes.

"The increase in the user fees means Tennessee residents won’t shoulder the entire burden alone, as revenue will be captured from visiting tourists and the trucks that move goods through the state. This continues Tennessee’s history as a pay-as-you-go state, meaning the people who use the roads pay for their upkeep."

“Governor Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is the fiscally responsible way to fund transportation infrastructure projects, using an increase in the user fee offset by giving Tennessee residents the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance.

The IMPROVE Act prioritizes 962 projects across all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates, officials stated. The legislation also includes a local option for municipalities to hold their own referendums for tax increases to fund local transportation needs and provides property tax relief to veterans and the elderly, the group said.

Hamilton County Projects: $511,777,785

1. Interstate I-24 FROM I-59 TO US-27 10.03 miles $171,557,785

2. Interstate I-75 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION AT I-24 0.4 miles $65,000,000

3. Interstate I-75 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION AT HAMILTON PLACE MALL 0.42 miles $40,000,000

4. Interstate I-24 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION OF I-24 AND SR-2 (BROAD ST.) / SR-58 (MARKET ST.) 0.87 miles $37,000,000

5. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24/I-24RP TO CENTRAL AVE 0.01 miles $4,660,000

6. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER SOU RWY (ABANDONED) 0.01 miles $2,987,000

7. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) 0.01 miles $6,277,000

8. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24 EB / SR-2 BROAD ST 0.01 miles $4,213,000

9. State Bridges SR-17 BONNY OAKS DR. BRIDGE OVER CHICKAMAUGA CREEK 0.01 miles $5,125,000

10. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER GERMANTOWN RD (FAU 3577) 0.01 miles $3,247,000

11. State Bridges SR-320 E. BRAINERD RD. BRIDGE OVER CSX R/R 0.01 miles $2,228,000

12. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24 EB & WB / A643 WILLIAMS 0.01 miles $3,005,000

13. Trade SR-317 FROM SR-321(OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD ROAD) TO NEAR LAYTON LANE 3.04 miles$18,900,000

14. Trade SR-317 FROM NEAR LAYTON LANE TO EAST BRAINERD ROAD IN CHATTANOOGA 1.05 miles$9,200,000

15. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM SR-17 TO INDUSTRY DRIVE 0.57 miles$6,700,000

16. Trade US-127 (SR-8) FROM SR-27 SUCK CREEK RD TO NORTH OF PALISADES DRIVE (MOUNTAIN ROAD) 3.06 miles$5,500,000

17. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM ADAMSON CIRCLE TO WEST OF BONNYSHIRE DRIVE 1.16 miles$20,700,000

18. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE) FROM INDUSTRY DRIVE TO ADAMSON CIRCLE 0.79 miles$8,300,000

19. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM BONNYSHIRE DRIVE TO I-75 1.87 miles$21,200,000

20. Urban Growth SR-320 FROM EAST OF BEL-AIR ROAD TO SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD ROAD). 1.52 miles$19,278,000

21. Urban Growth SR-321 FROM SR-317 (APISON PIKE) TO SR-320 (EAST BRAINERD ROAD) 4.47 miles$56,700,000

Hamilton-Bradley County Projects $ 95,065,854

1. Interstate I-75 FROM NORTH OF US 64 TO US-74 8.84 miles $95,065,854

Hamilton-Bradley-Meigs County Projects $ 20,000,000

1. Urban Growth SR-60 (GEORGETOWN RD. NW)FROM SR-306 TO SR-58 IN HAMILTON COUNTY. 6.27 miles $20,000,000

 


May 15, 2017

Henderson To Bring Up Short Term Vacation Rentals Topic At City Council Budget Session On Tuesday

May 15, 2017

State Democrats Hit Corker, Fleischmann On Stock Trades

May 15, 2017

Chattanooga Man Set To Go To Trial In 40-year-Old Alleged Contract Killing In Florida


City Councilman Chip Henderson, Chair of the Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, will open a discussion on short term vacation rentals (STVR) at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting ... (click for more)

State Democrats on Monday hit Senator Bob Corker and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on stock trades.   The statement said, "Politico reports today that Senator Bob Corker and Representative ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is set to go to trial in January of next year in an alleged contract killing in Florida from 40 years ago. William Claybourne "Clay" Taylor is now 67 years old. Authorities ... (click for more)


Opinion

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


