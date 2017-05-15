Chattanooga Man Set To Go To Trial In 40-year-Old Alleged Contract Killing In Florida

Monday, May 15, 2017

A Chattanooga man is set to go to trial in January of next year in an alleged contract killing in Florida from 40 years ago.

William Claybourne "Clay" Taylor is now 67 years old.

Authorities say Taylor was hired by his brother, attorney Raymond Taylor, to kill Williston, Fla., Mayor Eugene T. Bailey. Raymond Taylor was convicted earlier.

Raymond Taylor allegedly was in debt and wanted to have the mayor killed so he could represent his $3. 5 million estate.

Mayor Bailey was wounded in the incident and Walter H. Scott, 64, was killed. Both were in a car driven by Mr. Scott.



Clay Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

He was arrested in the case in 1980, but he disappeared while out on bond. After publicity about the case, he was located last July living under an assumed name in Reidsville, N.C.