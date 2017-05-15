Henderson To Bring Up Short Term Vacation Rentals Topic At City Council Budget Session On Tuesday

Monday, May 15, 2017

City Councilman Chip Henderson, Chair of the Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, will open a discussion on short term vacation rentals (STVR) at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the continuing budget resolution. However, he plans to bring up the subject of STVR during this meeting.

The meeting will take place in the Council conference room, located at 1000 Lindsay St. This will be a committee meeting, which is open for the public to attend.