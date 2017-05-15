 Monday, May 15, 2017 87.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Henderson To Bring Up Short Term Vacation Rentals Topic At City Council Budget Session On Tuesday

Monday, May 15, 2017

City Councilman Chip Henderson, Chair of the Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, will open a discussion on short term vacation rentals (STVR) at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the continuing budget resolution. However, he plans to bring up the subject of STVR during this meeting.

The meeting will take place in the Council conference room, located at 1000 Lindsay St. This will be a committee meeting, which is open for the public to attend.


State Democrats Hit Corker, Fleischmann On Stock Trades

May 15, 2017

Chattanooga Man Set To Go To Trial In 40-year-Old Alleged Contract Killing In Florida


City Councilman Chip Henderson, Chair of the Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, will open a discussion on short term vacation rentals (STVR) at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting ... (click for more)

State Democrats on Monday hit Senator Bob Corker and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on stock trades.   The statement said, "Politico reports today that Senator Bob Corker and Representative ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is set to go to trial in January of next year in an alleged contract killing in Florida from 40 years ago. William Claybourne "Clay" Taylor is now 67 years old. Authorities ... (click for more)


City Councilman Chip Henderson, Chair of the Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, will open a discussion on short term vacation rentals (STVR) at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday  at  1:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the continuing budget resolution. However, he plans to bring up the subject of STVR during this ... (click for more)

State Democrats Hit Corker, Fleischmann On Stock Trades

State Democrats on Monday hit Senator Bob Corker and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on stock trades.   The statement said, "Politico reports today that Senator Bob Corker and Representative Chuck Fleischmann are among a number of legislators seemingly capitalizing on their position in government by trading stocks either related to legislation they were working on or potentially ... (click for more)

Opinion

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


