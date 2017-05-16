Code Orange Air Quality Alert On For Tuesday

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

An air pollution Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been declared for OZONE for Tuesday. The Air Quality Index is predicted to be 101 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. This can have health effects for up to 50 percent of the population, officials said.

Health Message:

People with lung disease, children, the elderly, and active adults should cut back or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

People at risk include:

Children who are active outdoors

Adults of all ages exercising or working outdoors

People with asthma or other respiratory conditions

People with unusual susceptibility to air pollution

TAKE ACTION!

You can help by following these pollution-reducing suggestions:

Reduce Fuel Use:

Drive less by combining errands

Drive at slower speeds

Postpone using gasoline-powered lawn equipment

Keep your engines properly tuned and tires properly inflated

Refuel after 6 p.m. and don’t top off your gasoline tank

Reduce Energy Consumption:

Turn off lights

Turn thermostats up 2-4 degrees

Keep blinds drawn to block out sun

Find Alternate Methods of Transportation:

Walk or bike (before noon and after 6:00 p.m. )

Use public transportation

Carpool or Vanpool

NO BURNING

Reduce exposure to pollution by:

planning strenuous activity when pollution levels are forecast to be lower

reducing the amount of time spent at vigorous activity

choosing a less strenuous activity (e.g., going for a walk instead of a jog)

More information is available at www.apcb.org orairnow.gov.



