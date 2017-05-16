Code Orange Air Quality Alert On For Tuesday

An air pollution Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been declared for OZONE for Tuesday. The Air Quality Index is predicted to be 101 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. This can have health effects for up to 50 percent of the population, officials said.
Health Message:
People with lung disease, children, the elderly, and active adults should cut back or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.
People at risk include:
- Children who are active outdoors
- Adults of all ages exercising or working outdoors
- People with asthma or other respiratory conditions
- People with unusual susceptibility to air pollution
TAKE ACTION!
You can help by following these pollution-reducing suggestions:
Reduce Fuel Use:
- Drive less by combining errands
- Drive at slower speeds
- Postpone using gasoline-powered lawn equipment
- Keep your engines properly tuned and tires properly inflated
- Refuel after 6 p.m. and don’t top off your gasoline tank
Reduce Energy Consumption:
- Turn off lights
- Turn thermostats up 2-4 degrees
- Keep blinds drawn to block out sun
Find Alternate Methods of Transportation:
- Walk or bike (before noon and after 6:00 p.m.)
- Use public transportation
- Carpool or Vanpool
NO BURNING
Reduce exposure to pollution by:
- planning strenuous activity when pollution levels are forecast to be lower
- reducing the amount of time spent at vigorous activity
- choosing a less strenuous activity (e.g., going for a walk instead of a jog)
More information is available at www.apcb.org orairnow.gov.
Notice available at apcb.us/code_orange_5-16-17.