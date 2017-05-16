Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 5-11

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a deputy for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of theft and misusing his authority for financial gain. At the request of 17 th District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI agents began investigating Garcia Romero Jordan on March 14. During the course of the investigation, ... (click for more)
A Brainerd woman said 27-year-old Dayton Ogletree showed up at her house on Thursday and raped her several times over the next few days. She said he also beat and strangled her. Ogletree, who is from Hixson, was taken into custody on Monday by a SWAT Team after the woman jumped out of a first-story window to escape. Her one-year-old son, who was still in the house, was found ... (click for more)