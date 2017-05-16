 Tuesday, May 16, 2017 86.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Man Arrested After Being Drunk In Middle Of Busy Street With 1-Year-Old Daughter

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Randall Sears
Randall Sears

Police said a heavily intoxicated man was in the middle of a busy Chattanooga street with his one-year-old daughter, and she almost got hit by several cars.

Randall Sears, 49, of 3103 E. 30th St., was charged with child neglect, reckless endangerment, public intoxication and obstruction of a roadway.

In the incident on Saturday, a caller said a black male was lying in the middle of the road and a young child was standing around him.

A witness at the scene said the man was either very drunk or mentally unstable. 

An officer spotted a black male "walking in the middle of a very busy street" (E. 29th Street). He was carrying a very young child over his shoulder.

The man, who was ordered to hand the child over to police, emitted a strong odor of an intoxicant, was barefoot as was the child, had slurred speech, could barely walk and barely articulate.

Police said several vehicles had been blocking traffic in an effort to protect the child. An officer was told that two vehicles had come up on the scene and almost hit the girl.

At one point, the man grabbed the child up by her hair, it was stated.

Officers went to the residence of Sears and found the mother, Alena Mackay. She said the child was in the custody of her boyfriend (Sears).

Police said she seemed more concerned about Sears going to jail than about the welfare of the child.

The child was returned to the mother, and Child Protective Services was called.


May 16, 2017

Bedford County Sheriff's Deputy Indicted For Theft And Official Misconduct

May 16, 2017

Man Charged With Raping Woman Over Several Days, Strangling And Beating Her

May 16, 2017

Man Arrested After Being Drunk In Middle Of Busy Street With 1-Year-Old Daughter


Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a deputy for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of theft and misusing his authority for ... (click for more)

A Brainerd woman said 27-year-old Dayton Ogletree showed up at her house on Thursday and raped her several times over the next few days. She said he also beat and strangled her. Ogletree, ... (click for more)

Police said a heavily intoxicated man was in the middle of a busy Chattanooga street with his one-year-old daughter, and she almost got hit by several cars. Randall Sears, 49, of 3103 E. 30th ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bedford County Sheriff's Deputy Indicted For Theft And Official Misconduct

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a deputy for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of theft and misusing his authority for financial gain. At the request of 17 th  District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI agents began investigating Garcia Romero Jordan on March 14. During the course of the investigation, ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Raping Woman Over Several Days, Strangling And Beating Her

A Brainerd woman said 27-year-old Dayton Ogletree showed up at her house on Thursday and raped her several times over the next few days. She said he also beat and strangled her. Ogletree, who is from Hixson, was taken into custody on Monday by a SWAT Team after the woman jumped out of a first-story window to escape. Her one-year-old son, who was still in the house, was found ... (click for more)

Opinion

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Moving The Goal Posts

A federal judge in Birmingham has just ruled the mostly-white community of Gardendale can break away from the mostly-black Jefferson County Department of Education. Judge Madeline Haikala admitted in her 190-page decision “race was a motivating factor” but she granted “secession plans” that will take three years and urged the new Gardendale School Board to “see this as an opportunity ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryant Pitches Silverdale Past Marion In 3-AA Baseball

Dylan Bryant may not get a whole lot of publicity for his job as a Silverdale pitcher, but he quietly goes about his job in a business-like manner. The biggest and most important thing he does right is simply win. Such was the case on the Seahawks field Monday afternoon as they hosted the Marion County Warriors in the Region 3-A semifinals. Bryant was better than good enough ... (click for more)

Harkleroad Two-Hits Marion As Silverdale Advances, 7-0

It doesn’t take a whole lot to give Silverdale senior Emily Harkleroad a big advantage. The Lady Seahawk pitcher led off her team’s first at-bat with a double to the corner in left and later scored on a bouncing single to left by catcher Savannah Turner. That early one-run lead probably would have been enough, but the Lady Seahawks were able to add five more runs in the fourth ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors