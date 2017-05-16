Bedford County Sheriff's Deputy Indicted For Theft And Official Misconduct

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a deputy for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of theft and misusing his authority for financial gain.

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI agents began investigating Garcia Romero Jordan on March 14. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, beginning in October 2015, Jordan began withdrawing money from various ATMs in Bedford and Rutherford counties from the account of an elderly Shelbyville woman he befriended, for his own benefit.



During the course of the theft investigation, agents separately discovered Jordan also concealed a civil warrant placed upon a contractor to whom he owed money for work the contractor performed at his home.



On Monday, the Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Shelbyville man with one count of theft over $60,000 and one count of official misconduct. Authorities subsequently booked Jordan into the Bedford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

