Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 5-11

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 5-11:

05-05-17
Jeremy Allen Mizell, 24, of 391 Oak Street, Rossville arrested on charges of no insurance, possession of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign.

Bobbie Jo Hullender, 30, of 831 Hullender Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving with license suspended/revoked, defective/missing headlight and tag light, window tint violation and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.

Jacob Taylor Stevens, 18, of 818 Belvoir Terrace, Chattanooga arrested for loitering and prowling.



Curtis Lamont McClain, 36, of 7725 Lee Highway, Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.

Elisa Gonzalez, 22, of 94 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt violation.

05-06-17
Ashley Brooke Helton, 21, of 645 N. Peppercorn Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and failure to maintain lane.

Christina Dawn Buchanan, 42, of 43rd Street, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Jennifer Lynn Hall, 33, of 4313 9th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

05-07-17
Zachary Taylor Griffith, 35, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.

05-08-17
Clinton Gregory Broadrick, 24, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of criminal trespass and driving while license suspended.

Jessie Duane Devries, 30, of Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and windshield requirements.

Timothy Wayne Goolsby, 37, of 5 County Road 629, Dutton, AL arrested for criminal trespass.

05-09-17
Kenneth Eugene Dunn, 34, of 136 South Center Street, Rossville arrested on charges of brake light requirements, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

Dustin M. Rains, 29, of 3801 Kingwood Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

05-10-17
Cheryl Elaine McAfee, 51, of 3720 South Dixie Highway, Dalton arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Brian Ray Proctor, 30, of 407 Wisteria Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, affixing to misrepresent, no insurance, obstruction of officers and operation of unregistered vehicle.

05-11-17
Bradley Michael Timmons, 17, of 792 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and driving while unlicensed.

Vanessa L. Lynn, 30, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on outstanding warrant.

Kody Allen Mullins, 25, of 6327 Shore Manor Lane, Chattanooga arrested for probation violation.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….9
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3
Driving while license suspended or revoked………5
Failure to exercise due care………..1
Standards for brake lights and signal devices………..2
Entering or crossing roadway………..3
Proof of insurance required……….3
Vehicle turning left…………2
Suspended registration……….1
Missing/defective tail lights……….3
Window tint violation………..1
Missing/defective windshield and/or windshield wipers………..1
Missing/defective mirrors………….1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
Following too closely……….3
Illegal U-turns…………1
Rights of owers of real property………….1
Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damages………..1
License required……….3
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………2
Possession of marijuana………..1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….1
Seat belt violations………..4
Loud music……….1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersections……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….6
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1



