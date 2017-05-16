City Council Approves PILOT Tax Breaks For HomeServe

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night approved PILOT tax breaks for iHomeServe USA, which will expand in Chattanooga, investing $5.5 million to construct a new building for its customer service operations in Hamilton County. The expansion will create nearly 200 new jobs over the next five years, officials said.

HomeServe, which is located on Perimeter Drive near the I-75 East Brainerd exit, will build the addition some two miles away on Lee Highway across from St. Stephen's Church.

The PILOT was approved after Councilman Chip Henderson said the company had agreed to set up a program to try to attract workers from economically disadvantaged areas.

The $174,559 tax break is over a five-year period.

The firm will have a 100 percent exemption the first year, 75 percent the second, 60 percent the third year and 50 percent the final two years before going to full taxes. All along, it would pay the school tax and an economic development fee.

The state and TVA are also providing incentives, it was stated.

Serving customers since 2003, HomeServe has operated in Chattanooga since 2010. Today, HomeServe has 320 employees in Chattanooga. The company has outgrown its existing space and will build a nearly 46,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be operational by March 2018.

Helen Burns Sharp of Accountability for Taxpayer Money recommended policies and procedures relating to PILOTs:

She listed:

Application. Develop a comprehensive PILOT application form. Ask applicants to address in writing how their request conforms to these adopted policies and procedures. Charge application fee to hire an independent professional to analyze the costs and benefits to the city and county to determine Public Benefit .

“But For.” Do research to determine if the requested tax break is likely a determining factor for them to locate or expand here. “But for the PILOT, we would not do it.”

No “Retro.” Do not approve a PILOT for companies with projects underway or completed. (No “but/for.”)

Job Quantity. Count only permanent, full-time jobs. Consider excluding managerial jobs in average wage computations. Determine baseline employment on expansions and stipulate that the existing jobs must be retained. Stipulate that the obligation to maintain the jobs will last at least five years beyond the length of the PILOT agreement.

Job Quality . Require PILOT beneficiaries to pay livable wages and provide health insurance and other benefits. Address if cost-of-living increases get factored in over the life of the agreement.



Real Property. Focus on real property (land & buildings) rather than personal property. Abatements on personal property (equipment) have less capacity for long-term public benefit since equipment is movable.



Job Sectors. Continue past focus of prioritizing production/manufacturing jobs rather than jobs in office, retail, and hospitality.



Citizen Input . Provide for increased public involvement. Hold a public hearing or have a designated opportunity for public comment. Always allow at least two weeks between the time a proposal is presented to the City Council or County Commission and the time they vote on it.

Agreements. Ask an independent third-party attorney with expertise in municipal law to rewrite PILOT and lease agreements to better protect the public interest and to improve clarity. Strengthen clawback language to address what happens if companies do not meet their commitments.



Transparency. Monitor required annual reports on actual outcomes (jobs, wages, investment). Post reports on local government websites. Require PILOT agreements to be recorded in Register’s Office. Require disclosure of the amount of tax break per year and for their entire term. Document other local public subsidies to the company, including land, site preparation and grants.



Schools. Continue to require all companies to pay school taxes in full.

Development Fee. Compare current practice of requiring PILOT recipients to make a development payment versus the Knoxville concept of requiring a fee at closing of 5% of projected tax savings, with a maximum for mega projects.



Community Benefit Agreements. Explore the use of CBAs to ensure that major development projects benefit local residents and neighborhoods.



Anti-Poaching. Explore establishing a code of conduct for “jobs” PILOTs to address relocation and bidding wars between neighboring jurisdictions. Address the use of subsidies to lure companies from one another’s jurisdiction.





