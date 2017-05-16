Man Runs Up To Brainerd Resident, Puts Gun To His Head

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

A Brainerd resident said a man ran up to him on Sunday, put a gun to his head and robbed him.

The man said the robber also threatened his 12-year-old step-daughter in the incident on Terrell Street.

Lacey Sharkey, 48, of 3939 Jasmine St., was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, carrying a weapon and use of a weapon during a felony.

The victim said the man grabbed him by the hair and forced him to the ground before putting the gun to his head.

He said the man was demanding money.

The victim said after he was forced inside his residence that he gave the robber $800 out of his pocket.

He said the man then pointed the gun at the head of the step-daughter and demanded more money.

The victim said he was eventually able to shove the robber out of the door and lock it behind him.

He said he saw the man get into a black Dodge Magnum with a blue racing stripe.

A vehicle matching that description was stopped a short time later on Shallowford Road. There were two black males who exited the vehicle. As an officer was talking to them, Sharkey got out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but was apprehended.

The victim made a positive ID of him.