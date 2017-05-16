 Wednesday, May 17, 2017 69.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


City Council Set To Vote On Short Term Vacation Rental District On June 13

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The City Council is planning a vote on a new version of short term vacation rentals on June 13.

The new plan pushed by Councilman Chip Henderson sets up a special district - mainly downtown, the North Shore and the Southside - where the rentals are allowed.

The starting point was the Regional Planning Agency's Downtown Overlay Zone.

Council members were asked to either pull sections out of that map or add to it.

Councilman Russell Gilbert pulled his entire District 5, and Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Glenwood does not want in.

However, she asked that Missionary Ridge be included.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he may move to include Stuart Heights.

Councilman Henderson added all of his home section of Lookout Valley.

An effort last year to make the special rentals legal city wide failed.

Councilman Henderson said at least 500 rentals sites within the city have been identified.

He said only about 25 are legal under current law that has to do with being in an R-4 zone.

No zoning will be involved in the new set-up.

The rentals did about $2.5 million in business last year in Chattanooga, it was stated.

Councilman Darin Ledford said he is concerned about the high cost of enforcing the new rules.

Councilman Anthony Byrd spoke favorably about the rentals. He said he knew of three people whose property were eyesores. He said after those were rented they are now kept up in good condition.

He said that happened because "they live by these people writing reviews" about their stays.


May 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 16, 2017

Red Bank Passes Design Review Ordinance On 2nd Reading

May 16, 2017

Man Runs Up To Brainerd Resident, Puts Gun To His Head


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, PRISCILLA LYNN  2434 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

As the city continues to grow and prosper, Red Bank officials have determined that a design review ordinance is needed. At the commission meeting on May 2, a vote approved adoption of the new ... (click for more)

A Brainerd resident said a man ran up to him on Sunday, put a gun to his head and robbed him. The man said the robber also threatened his 12-year-old step-daughter in the incident on Terrell ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, PRISCILLA LYNN  2434 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ARMSTRONG, TERRIANCE DELANE  2604 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Red Bank Passes Design Review Ordinance On 2nd Reading

As the city continues to grow and prosper, Red Bank officials have determined that a design review ordinance is needed. At the commission meeting on May 2, a vote approved adoption of the new design review ordinance on first reading. At the Thursday night meeting, the ordinance was approved unanimously on the second and final reading. Prior to this new ordinance, any regulations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Much Is Enough?

I’ve never sat through a county budget workshop before and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger is a superb teacher. On Tuesday he was explaining such mysteries as the Debt Service Fund, why we truly need an Open Data Portal ($125K), and that our General Obligation Debt is now $220,636,000. If he said it once he repeated it over 17 more times. “This is a request. This is not what ... (click for more)

Sports

Boyd-Buchanan Advances In 3-A/AA Soccer

  Boyd-Buchanan survived its Region 3-A/AA soccer semifinal on Tuesday, but when the Bucs move on to Thursday’s championship match, it will be without one of their leaders. A scuffle with 16 minutes remaining in Boyd-Buchanan’s win over Hixson started with a Bucs player being pushed to the ground and ended with a flurry of cards, including a red for each ... (click for more)

Harkleroad Two-Hits Marion As Silverdale Advances, 7-0

It doesn’t take a whole lot to give Silverdale senior Emily Harkleroad a big advantage. The Lady Seahawk pitcher led off her team’s first at-bat with a double to the corner in left and later scored on a bouncing single to left by catcher Savannah Turner. That early one-run lead probably would have been enough, but the Lady Seahawks were able to add five more runs in the fourth ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors