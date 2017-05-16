City Council Set To Vote On Short Term Vacation Rental District On June 13

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The City Council is planning a vote on a new version of short term vacation rentals on June 13.

The new plan pushed by Councilman Chip Henderson sets up a special district - mainly downtown, the North Shore and the Southside - where the rentals are allowed.

The starting point was the Regional Planning Agency's Downtown Overlay Zone.

Council members were asked to either pull sections out of that map or add to it.

Councilman Russell Gilbert pulled his entire District 5, and Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said Glenwood does not want in.

However, she asked that Missionary Ridge be included.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he may move to include Stuart Heights.

Councilman Henderson added all of his home section of Lookout Valley.

An effort last year to make the special rentals legal city wide failed.

Councilman Henderson said at least 500 rentals sites within the city have been identified.

He said only about 25 are legal under current law that has to do with being in an R-4 zone.

No zoning will be involved in the new set-up.

The rentals did about $2.5 million in business last year in Chattanooga, it was stated.

Councilman Darin Ledford said he is concerned about the high cost of enforcing the new rules.

Councilman Anthony Byrd spoke favorably about the rentals. He said he knew of three people whose property were eyesores. He said after those were rented they are now kept up in good condition.

He said that happened because "they live by these people writing reviews" about their stays.