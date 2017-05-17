Car Hits Ditch, Rolls After Going Out Of Control On Curve Of Hale Road

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

A car struck a ditch and then rolled after the driver lost control on a curve of Hale Road in Hixson on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8500 block of Hale Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to traffic Investigators, preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was heading south on Hale Road when the driver apparently lost control in a curve and went off the roadway into a ditch. After hitting the ditch, the vehicle rolled over and came to rest.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS personnel responded to the scene and extricated the driver. The driver was then transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time and the cause of the accident is under investigation.