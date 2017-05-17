Alexander Welcomes Appointment Of Robert Mueller As Special Counsel In FBI Case

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel:

“During his service as FBI Director for both President Bush and President Obama, Robert Mueller earned a reputation for independence and integrity, which are exactly the qualities needed to pursue the Russia investigation to its conclusion.

"The bipartisan U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence should also continue its investigation and that should include a public hearing with former FBI Director James Comey sooner rather than later. ”