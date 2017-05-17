 Thursday, May 18, 2017 75.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Alexander Welcomes Appointment Of Robert Mueller As Special Counsel In FBI Case

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel: 

“During his service as FBI Director for both President Bush and President Obama, Robert Mueller earned a reputation for independence and integrity, which are exactly the qualities needed to pursue the Russia investigation to its conclusion.

"The bipartisan U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence should also continue its investigation and that should include a public hearing with former FBI Director James Comey sooner rather than later.


Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today Just Say ‘No!’

The Hamilton County School Board, elected by the citizens, has literally no choice but to defend those same citizens this afternoon when Candice McQueen, the state’s Commissioner of Education, is scheduled to appear here and try to sugarcoat the hostile takeover of five of our low-performing public schools. Our message should be a resounding “no” to both “options” she will offer ... (click for more)

Sports

Region 3-3A Roundup: Owls Pound Mustangs 14-3 For Baseball Title

Ooltewah’s baseball team found a long-lost friend Wednesday. A potent offense. The Owls punished rival Walker Valley in a mercy-ruled, five-inning blowout and routed the Mustangs 14-3, at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field before a large crowd to win the Region 3-3A tournament championship for the first time since 2006. “We’ve been working hard on our offense and tonight we put ... (click for more)

Parrott Pitches Central To Fourth Straight Region Title

Central senior Brooke Parrott had her usual outstanding pitching performance in the Region 3-AA final Wednesday evening at Central. Parrott held the hard-hitting Sweetwater Lady Wildcats to just three hits as her Lady Purple Pounder teammates posted a 3-0 victory to earn another home game. With the win, Central improves to 27-9 overall with its fourth straight region title.  ... (click for more)


