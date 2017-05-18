Police Blotter: 2 Men In Spat Over Spot At Volkswagen Lot; Strange Man Locks Himself In Circle K Bathroom; Chris And Brandy Go For Long Test Drive

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Police said several women helped themselves to items at Stein Mart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, before leaving without paying. The operations manager said four black females who appeared to be in about their 20s came into the store and filled up some bags with clothes and then left the store. The manager stated she has seen the individuals in the store before. She said they were driving a creme-colored PT Cruiser with no tag. No other suspect information is known at this time.

* * *

A woman on Dupre Road said someone had stolen some things out of her vehicle. She stated she had an overnight bag in her car with about $300 worth of clothes in it that was taken. She also happened to notice a large case of music CDs that the suspect of the theft left sitting on her trash can. She wanted to turn in the CDs and requested that, if no one claimed them, she would like to have them. The CDs were turned in to the Police property room.

* * *

A man on Park Avenue said he last saw his black 2005 Toyota 4 Runner parked directly in front of his house. He said he woke up to find it stolen. The victim stated that he did lock his doors, however, there was a malfunction with one of his doors that sometimes prevented it from locking. He said he had a Vanderbilt star sticker on the back window and had a specialty tag of the Rainbow Trout.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a car crash in the visitor parking section at Volkswagen. An officer spoke to Willie Cobb, who stated he was circling the parking lot looking for a place to park when he saw someone leaving and pulled into the spot and parked. He said Dale Brinkle told him it was his spot and started bumping his car with his car and honking his horn. Mr. Brinkle stated he was waiting in line for a parking spot with Mr. Cobb also waiting. He stated that Mr. Cobb drove off for a while and then returned right when someone was leaving and Mr. Cobb pulled into it out of turn. Mr. Brinkle stated he pulled up to Mr. Cobb's vehicle and accidentally bumped his car. He then laid on his horn until police were called. Police looked at the vehicles with the vehicle owners and no damage was noted. Both parties agreed to not have a wreck report done. Parties agreed to leave the area and separate away from each other and find a parking space somewhere else.

* * *

The clerk at Circle K on Lee Highway reported that a strange man had locked himself in the bathroom, but had left before police arrived.

* * *

Officers responded to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road regarding a shoplifting suspect running from loss prevention. A loss prevent officer stated the unknown male subject ran out with several items, dropping some in the doorway. The man arrived in a gold-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser which a Georgia tage. It was parked on the lot on the garden center side with the windows down. The man left in an unknown direction on foot. Walmart had the vehicle towed. While the wrecker was hooked to the vehicle a Walmart shopper alerted police as to who the driver of the car was and identified him as Kennin Little. Walmart was to follow up with prosecution regarding theft under $1,000.

* * *

A maintenance man at St. Pauls Church who wished to remain anonymous stated that he comes in every morning to find several piles of trash and human excrement next to his building. He said the garbage is not on church property, but he has to work next to these unsanitary conditions. The maintenance man said he wished for police to check the area for suspicious activity late at night into the early morning.

* * *

A man said he began receiving phone calls from a man stating that he worked for the IRS and that if he did not send him $500, then a warrant would be issued for his arrest due to back taxes owed. The man told police that his instructions were to purchase $500 worth of Itunes cards, and give the male caller the numbers from the cards. The man stated that he did so and realized, after the fact, the incident was a scam.

* * *

A resident of 14th Avenue said he let two individuals test drive a vehicle he had for sale. After several hours without any contact, he called police. The suspects were described as a white male and female both in their late twenties. The male, referred to as Chris, was skinny about 5'9", had multiple tattoos, and acne on his face. The female, referred to as Brandy, was about 5'1", skinny, and had blonde hair. The auto theft victim also stated the suspects arrived in a gold four-door sedan with a dealer tag . A search of the tag came back to Jones Motors on Hixson Pike.

* * *

A female resident of Mitchell Avenue said her 2013 Toyota was ransacked. She said she parked her vehicle behind her residence on the previous evening. When she returned to her vehicle, she found the contents had been gone through. All the paperwork in her vehicle was spread throughout her car. She said none of her belongings had been stolen and no damage was done to her vehicle. Her neighbors stated they were on the porch until approximately midnight and did not see anyone near her vehicle.

* * *

A man said he left his 2000 Honda Accord parked in the garage at the Chattanoogan hotel on Broad Street. He said between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, someone entered his vehicle and stole his Apple Macbook Pro 13 out of his back pack. He says the laptop is gray/silver and has a small dent just to the right of the track pad. He listed its value at $3,500. Also taken were an external hard drive, Iphone charger, Life Proof battery case, Swiss Army knife, a blue tooth speaker, 256gb Sandisk SD card, and his passport.