Allen A. Brunet Jr., 36, Killed As Vehicle Goes Into Woods Off Amnicola Highway

Thursday, May 18, 2017

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

One person was killed on Thursday morning as a vehicle went off Amnicola Highway into woods.

The victim was identified as Allen A Brunet Jr., 36.

A Chevy van was traveling north at 4500 Amnicola Highway heading toward Highway 153. Just before a railroad overpass, the vehicle veered to the left and ran off the roadway striking a large tree. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Investigators are still determining the sequence of events which led the vehicle to veer off the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.