Shots Ring Out Near Highway 58 In Neighborhood Behind Ace Hardware

A host of police vehicles responded on Thursday afternoon to a shooting in the neighborhood behind Ace Hardware, Highway 58.
The location is Arbor Lane.
A shots fired call went out in the vicinity of 2 p.m.
May 18, 2017
One person was killed on Thursday morning as a vehicle went off Amnicola Highway into woods. The wreck was at a railroad crossing south of Chattanooga State. Traffic investigators were trying to determine why the vehicle went off the road.
At a hearing on Thursday considering the nomination of William Hagerty of Tennessee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Japan, Senator Bob Corker made the following
One person was killed on Thursday morning as a vehicle went off Amnicola Highway into woods. The wreck was at a railroad crossing south of Chattanooga State. Traffic investigators were trying to determine why the vehicle went off the road.
It is municipal budget time once again. Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding. I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools. Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee
The Hamilton County School Board, elected by the citizens, has literally no choice but to defend those same citizens this afternoon when Candice McQueen, the state's Commissioner of Education, is scheduled to appear here and try to sugarcoat the hostile takeover of five of our low-performing public schools. Our message should be a resounding "no" to both "options" she will offer
It didn't take long for the GPS softball team to punch its ticket to next week's Spring Fling state softball tournament on Thursday morning. Needing just three innings -- it took a total of 55 minutes from the first pitch until the last -- the Bruisers improved to 20-6 with the 16-0 romp over the Harpeth Hall Honey Bears. GPS recorded 10 hits on the day and three of them were
Central senior Brooke Parrott had her usual outstanding pitching performance in the Region 3-AA final Wednesday evening at Central. Parrott held the hard-hitting Sweetwater Lady Wildcats to just three hits as her Lady Purple Pounder teammates posted a 3-0 victory to earn another home game. With the win, Central improves to 27-9 overall with its fourth straight region title.