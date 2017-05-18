Glass Street Lounge Gets 12-Day Beer License Suspension

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Glass Street Lounge, 2302 will not be able to sell beer for 12 days, from May 25 through June 6, as the result of two violations of the Chattanooga Beer Code.

On April 23, Officer John Collins with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a call from Chattanooga Police Detective Corey Stokes about a disorder at the business. A fight in the ladies room between the current wife and an ex-wife had taken place, spilling out into the bar and then into the parking lot.

The current wife was sprayed with mace and stabbed. The victim later told the police it was not until she was driving home that she realized she had been stabbed. Two hours later she went to a hospital with a punctured lung and cuts requiring 37 staples. The hospital reported the incident to the police, not the management of the bar, which is required to call in a report of any incident.

The only issue under consideration is the failure to report the fight, said Assistant City Attorney Keith Resisman, not the injuries. The bar’s owner, Tyrone Brumfield, told the board that he did not call the police because he thought the victim was calling. “It’s your responsibility to call,” said Chairman of the Board Christopher Keene.

Mr. Brumfield said he did call 911 the following evening, a Sunday, around 9 p.m. to ask what happened after hearing about it from the news media. The only thing he was aware of was a verbal altercation, he said. Calling over 12 hours later would not help law enforcement, said board member Trevor Atchley. Brumfield brought a phone call list to show the board that the call had been made. The phone used was not from the bar but from a customer’s cell phone. Andre Harriman, board member, asked how the board could know that the call was legitimate, coming from an unknown phone.

Based on a lack of responsibility, Mr. Harriman made the motion to suspend the beer permit for 12 days, which passed on a vote of six for and two against.

On May 6, Officer Collins was again called to Glass Street Lounge to assist narcotics and vice units of the police department to serve a search warrant based on an informant who had been able to gamble at Glass Street Lounge multiple times. The search found gambling paraphernalia and evidence of illegal gambling such as tip boards, lottery tickets and cash. Three people were arrested that night. “I like to take responsibility,” said Mr. Brumfield, but he claimed gambling was not an on-going occurrence.

A motion passed to give another 12-day suspension of the license, to run concurrently with the first suspension. Mr. Harriman disagreed that the two suspensions should be served at the same time. He said that it is just a slap on the wrist for the gambling violation. “We’re here to represent the neighborhood. What’s this doing for them?” he said, “It’s doing an injustice to the people on Glass Street.”

Mr. Keene countered that to stop business for 12 days was a long time for employees of the bar. Board member Dan Mayfield warned Brumfield that he is now on the beer board’s radar and the next violation might lead to losing the beer license.

Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 538 Cherokee Blvd., was cited to the beer board for employees being under the influence while on the premises. On April 22 during a bar check, Officer Collins was discussing parking issues and overcrowding with the manager when he noticed that two servers were under the influence. When asked, a waitress admitted drinking at home before she came to work. Officer Collins said that no breathalyzer test had been done, he just recognized signs of drinking from his years of experience, and both employees freely admitted it.

With seven police involved in the bar check that night, the waitress became flustered and the bartender called another waiter to come help out. That waiter had already finished his shift for the night at Mike’s Hole in the Wall, and had left for another nearby bar where he had been drinking. He did not consume anything at the business where he worked. “He didn’t have to come back,” said bar owner John McClellan. “I applauded him for coming to help.”

The business received a letter of reprimand for the violations of the beer code.

Several new consumer beer permits were approved. The Palace Picture House, 818 Georgia Ave., located in the new Tomorrow building, is an independent movie house and a performing arts space. Films generally run two hours, so the owners will limit the drinks served to two per movie. Glow-in-the-dark wrist bands will be used that will be punched when a beer is served. Pizza, and tamales will be available as well as a gourmet popcorn bar.

Four Circle K convenience stores received new beer permits because of a change to the structure of the parent company. The stores in Chattanooga will now be part of the Midwest division of Mac’s Convenience Stores, LLC. They will continue to operate as Circle K.



Two locations of United Food & Gas, (UFG) gas/convenience stores, were also issued beer licenses due to an ownership change when one of the partners retired. They are at 7022 Shallowford Road and 2304 Shallowford Village Drive Road.

Chip Baker was given a special events beer license for the 36th annual Riverbend music festival that takes place June 9-17 from 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. each day at 201 Riverfront Parkway/Ross’s Landing. He said a study done last year showed that the festival has a $29.6 million impact on the community.

Multiple vendors will be allowed to sell beer during the Bessie Smith Strut along M.L.K. Boulevard on June 12 from 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Beer will be available at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 E. M.L.K., at Roshanna’s Hair & Beauty Bar, 320 E. M.L.K., at The Odd Story Brewing Co., 336 M.L.K., at Tucson Kitchen, 422 E. M.L.K., at Hutton & Smith, 431 E. M.L.K., at Champy’s Chicken, 526 E. M.L.K. and at Jackson Motors, 622 E. M.L.K.

The Chattanooga Wrecker Board gave approval for Rapid Response Towing & Road Service, LLC, located at 2539 McCallie Ave, to be added to the city of Chattanooga’s rotation list of towing businesses.