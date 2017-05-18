 Thursday, May 18, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Buster Garrison, 84, Arrested After Firing Shots And Barricading Himself In Home

Thursday, May 18, 2017
Buster Verdin Garrison, 84, was arrested on Thursday, after firing shots, then barricading himself in a home.
 
Chattanooga Police responded Thursday afternoon, to a disorder call at 4300 Arbor Lane.
 
Officers were initially dispatched to a disorder call, and upon arrival they heard shots fired from inside the residence.
The victim left the residence unharmed and informed police that the suspect was inside with a gun.
 
Garrison refused to leave the residence upon request by police. Officers with the Hostage Negotiation Team attempted to communicate with him. SWAT officers utilized a camera to assess the situation inside the residence. Garrison voluntarily disarmed himself and officers were able to safely enter the home to remove him.
 
Garrison was taken to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It appears at this time Garrisonmay have shot himself at some point during the disorder.
 
Due to the domestic nature of this incident, the victim will not be identified.
 
Garrison has been charged with aggravated assault (Domestic).

