Soddy Daisy Finalizing Upcoming Budget

Friday, May 19, 2017 - by Gail Perry

At the end of the fiscal year, the Soddy Daisy Commission has approved amendments to the fiscal year 2016-2017 budget, which will appropriate funds for unexpected expenses that took place during the year and that were not in the budget. The amendments adopted at the commission meeting Thursday night, included items such as a loan for the Big Soddy Gulf property that has now been paid off, unplanned overtime pay and accounting for a grant that was received by the fire department.

 

A public hearing and first reading of the city’s new general budget for 2017-2018 also took place at the commission meeting. It was approved on an interim basis, pending the receipt of the certified rate from Hamilton County’s assessor of property. The rate cannot be set until all appeals to the reassessments have been heard and decided, said City Manager Janice Cagle. Once that rate is given to the city manager, which is not expected until sometime in July, the budget can be finalized, but until then Soddy Daisy will be operating on a continuing budget.

 

The biggest proposed project in the new budget will be for Federal Highway projects. Also included is $40,000 for park improvements, $50,000 for the community center, heavy equipment for the public works department, a truck, a patrol car and a transport van. Also proposed are the purchase of portable and mobile radios for the fire and police departments, and turnout gear. The fund for building a new fire hall #3 will receive $270,000. A new phone system for city hall and voter equipment are also planned.

 

The commissioners passed a resolution to adopt a public records policy that had been recommended by the Municipal Technical Advisor Service (MTAS). This policy will establish what can be charged for requested copies of public records. It includes an option for providing excessive copies and the labor that is required to gather the information.

 

The city manager asked the commissioners to declare as surplus some old equipment from the fire department that has recently been replaced with new. The department has 55 old air packs and 30 air bottles that still have some time left. Rhea County, Tn. has many small volunteer fire departments that could use this equipment, but in order for the city to give the equipment away, it must be declared as surplus. The commission voted unanimously in approval which will allow the gift to be made.

 

Mayor Robert Cothran and City Attorney Sam Elliott were authorized to sign an agreement with TDOT for making improvements to a crossing at the railroad tracks on Harrison Lane. The cost of the work is $8,237 but the city will be reimbursed 100 percent by TDOT.

 


