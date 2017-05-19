 Friday, May 19, 2017 90.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

EPB Budget Will Not Include Electric Rate Increase - Thanks To Fiberoptics; Utility To Begin Solar Sales In July

Friday, May 19, 2017

EPB's upcoming budget will not include an electric rate increase - thanks to the utility's highly successful fiberoptic program.

Greg Eaves, chief financial officer, said the phone, TV and Internet side of the business will transfer about $40 million to the electric side. That will leave electric with more than a $7 million positive gain.

That comes after the fiberoptic debt has been paid down to zero. Mr. Eaves said that was not expected to happen under the original projections until 2024. He said just two years ago it was not envisioned until 2020.

It is expected that fiberoptics will finish the year with about 98,000 customers - far above original projections.

Mr. Eaves said, "We have made $22.2 million on fiberoptics year to date."

Without the fiberoptics cash infusion, electric ratepayers would be facing a seven percent hike this year, it was stated.

David Wade said electric demand is expected to remain flat over the long term, causing distributors and others to look more closely at alternatives, such as solar.

He said EPB will begin selling output from its new solar installation on Holtzclaw Avenue in July. If it sells out quickly, the utility will begin to look at more solar options, he said.

Mr. Wade said EPB is also examining battery storage for power produced at Holtzclaw and at the Airport. He said such installations could be entirely self-sufficient grids - not connected with the main lines. He said the cost for the battery storage was lower than was expected.

Joe Ferguson, board chairman, said many major companies are taking a new look at solar as the cost comes down and improvements are made. He said many firms are going "off the grid" including Tesla's large battery production facility.  

Mr. Wade said solar "remains a very small part of our system, but it is growing."

Also, Mr. Wade said the combination of last year's drought and this year's heavy rain has brought down close to 500 large oak trees. He said the number was just about 50 last year.

The most recent storm cost EPB some $600,000 to clean up.

The EPB board approved a $50 million line of credit from SunTrust Bank - up from the current $25 million.

That is available just in case of unexpected heavy costs - such as the $25 million needed to clean up from the 2012 tornadoes.  

 

 


May 19, 2017

Steven Denson, 43, Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Wife In 2015

May 19, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 12-18

May 19, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., General Fund Spending To Rise From $1.169 Million To $1.242 Million


Steven Marcus Denson, 43, pled guilty on Thursday, to felony murder in the Walker County Superior Court before the Honorable Don W. Thompson.   Denson killed his wife Christina Michelle ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 12-18. (click for more)

Preparing for the upcoming fiscal year, Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett on Thursday night discussed the allocations of the city’s budget.  He said there are five funds that the ... (click for more)


Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Do We Stop This?

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes' Rhyne Howard Will Play College Hoops At Kentucky

(Story will be updated) Bradley Central basketball standout Rhyne Howard has announced that she will sign a SEC scholarship to the University of Kentucky. Howard chose the Lady Wildcats over national champion South Carolina and Purdue. All three schools have well-respected engineering programs and that was a major factor in Howard having those three programs on her final ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Consecutive Region Soccer Title

With under nine minutes remaining in the Region 3-A/AA soccer championship match and Boyd-Buchanan clinging to a one-goal lead over Loudon, sophomore Hayes Wood delivered the strike that helped secure a fourth-consecutive title for the Bucs’ seniors. After a yellow card on the Loudon keeper, Wood’s free kick from just outside the box found the back of the net and sent ... (click for more)


