Former Calhoun Police Chief, Officer Nabbed In TBI Extortion Investigation

Friday, May 19, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating Julie Tanksley, 43, and Charles Godsey, 46, on April 8, 2015. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Tanksley, the department’s former chief, and Godsey, an officer, extorted two arrestees by seizing personal property until the arrestees contributed money to the police department’s drug fund.



The McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments on Tuesday, charging each with two counts of extortion.

On Friday, both individuals surrendered to authorities at the McMinn County Jail, where they were each booked and subsequently released on $4,000 bond.

