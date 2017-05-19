 Friday, May 19, 2017 93.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Former Calhoun Police Chief, Officer Nabbed In TBI Extortion Investigation

Friday, May 19, 2017
Charles Godsey
Charles Godsey

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating Julie Tanksley, 43, and Charles Godsey, 46, on April 8, 2015. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Tanksley, the department’s former chief, and Godsey, an officer, extorted two arrestees by seizing personal property until the arrestees contributed money to the police department’s drug fund.

The McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments on Tuesday, charging each with two counts of extortion.

On Friday, both individuals surrendered to authorities at the McMinn County Jail, where they were each booked and subsequently released on $4,000 bond.

Julie Tanksley
Julie Tanksley

May 19, 2017

Steven Denson, 43, Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Wife In 2015


A Memphis developer is renewing an application for a PILOT tax break for a $12.2 million development at the Woodlawn Apartments. The application says, "Alco Properties, Inc. and our partners ... (click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department. At the request of 10 th  District ... (click for more)

Steven Marcus Denson, 43, pled guilty on Thursday, to felony murder in the Walker County Superior Court before the Honorable Don W. Thompson.   Denson killed his wife Christina Michelle ... (click for more)


A Memphis developer is renewing an application for a PILOT tax break for a $12.2 million development at the Woodlawn Apartments. The application says, "Alco Properties, Inc. and our partners are making a $12.2 million investment in East Chattanooga. We are in the process of preserving 163 units of the limited supply of affordable housing for low-income families in Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department. At the request of 10 th  District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating Julie Tanksley, 43, and Charles Godsey, 46, on April 8, 2015. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Do We Stop This?

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes' Rhyne Howard Will Play College Hoops At Kentucky

Bradley Central basketball standout Rhyne Howard has announced that she will sign a SEC scholarship to the University of Kentucky. Howard chose the Lady Wildcats over national champion South Carolina and Purdue. All three schools have well-respected engineering programs and that was a major factor in Howard having those three programs on her final list. The 6-foot-2 junior ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Consecutive Region Soccer Title

With under nine minutes remaining in the Region 3-A/AA soccer championship match and Boyd-Buchanan clinging to a one-goal lead over Loudon, sophomore Hayes Wood delivered the strike that helped secure a fourth-consecutive title for the Bucs’ seniors. After a yellow card on the Loudon keeper, Wood’s free kick from just outside the box found the back of the net and sent ... (click for more)


