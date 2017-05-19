Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
Proclamation “ NCBW National ”
Presented by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
Proclamation “ National Public Works Week: Connects Us ”
Presented by Councilwoman Carol Berz and
Justin Holland, Public Works Administrator
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI.
Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
FINANCE
a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual
and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and
September 2017, pending the adoption of the 2017-2018 annual budget.
PLANNING
b. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-25
and 26-26 to amend the Code and establish the event fees for the Youth and Family
Development Facilities.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew for the Partnership Agreement
with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, for the renewal term of one (1) year, for the
continued use and operations of all present and future disc golf courses at City public
parks, and for daily use and play.
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the renewal of the agreement with Henderson, Hutcherson &
McCullough, PLLC relating to external audit services, in the amount of $131,630.00.
c. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District
for 2017 dues in the amount of $33,534.80 and the Regional Tourism Initiative in the
amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $38,534.80.
LEGAL
d. A resolution amending Resolution No. 28503, Section H(3) concerning the Rules of
Procedure followed by the City Council to change the length of time for speakers’
remarks from three (3) minutes to six (6) minutes, unless permission for other time is
provided.
POLICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with AXON/TASER for conductive electronic weapons over a five (5) year
term, which is five (5) years after the start date, in the amount of $625,799.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Caldwell
Grading and Paving Company, LLC, of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.
W-15-019-202, MBWWTP Small Parking Lot Expansions, a Non-Consent Decree
Project, for an increased amount of $14,105.56, to release the remaining contingency
of $1,694.44, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $172,385.46. (District 1)
g. A resolution amending Resolution No. 28999 authorizing the Administrator for the
Department of Public Works to enter into an Agreement for Grant Administration
Services with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for technical and
professional administrative services for five (5) city projects financed through Clean
Water State Revolving Loan Fund, for a total project cost not to exceed $37,500.00.
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a reimbursable household hazardous waste
operation and maintenance grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and
Conservation to operate the household hazardous waste facility for up to $95,000.00
in addition to accepting a grant to purchase capital upgrades up to the amount of
$199,460.00, for a total amount of $294,460.00.
Transportation
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Thomas Brothers Construction for construction services
relative to Contract No. T-16-014-201, associated with construction services for the
8th Street Road Improvement Project, to increase the contract amount by $90,080.25,
for a revised contract amount of $769,580.25, with a contingency amount of
$67,950.00, for a total amount of $837,530.25. (District 7) (Added by permission
of Councilman Mitchell)
VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
Honoring Johnny O’Neal & Alfred Cantrell Retirements
By Lurone “Coach” Jennings
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
FINANCE
PLANNING
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative to
charges for disposal of sewage.
LEGAL
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article ____,
Division _____, by creating a new chapter entitled “Administrative Hearing Officer,”
to create an Administrative Hearing Officer position in accordance with Tennessee
Code Annotated Section 6-54-1001, et seq.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease of State Owned Property with
the State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a public greenway
walking trail along the South Chickamauga Creek on a portion of Parcel No.
138A-A-014 at 4005 Cromwell Road, for a term of forty (40) years with rent monies
waived due to the public purpose restrictions.
PLANNING
b. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning
Agency to review and update the Brainerd Overlay Zoning Ordinance, and to conduct
a rezoning study for the purpose of extending the overlay zone into the Lee
Highway-Airport Road-Shepherd Road areas as generally defined by the attached
map.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &
District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to _____________________ of
_______________________, in the amount of $___________________, with a
contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed
$___________________. (Districts 7 & 8)
d. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)
and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.
R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increased
amount of $_________________, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$_____________________. (Districts 7 & 8)
8. Departmental Reports: (None)
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.