Friday, May 19, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



Proclamation “ NCBW National ”

Presented by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

Proclamation “ National Public Works Week: Connects Us ”

Presented by Councilwoman Carol Berz and

Justin Holland, Public Works Administrator



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI.





Ordinances – First Reading : (None)FINANCEa. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usualand ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, andSeptember 2017, pending the adoption of the 2017-2018 annual budget.PLANNINGb. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTc. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-25and 26-26 to amend the Code and establish the event fees for the Youth and FamilyDevelopment Facilities.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew for the Partnership Agreementwith Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, for the renewal term of one (1) year, for thecontinued use and operations of all present and future disc golf courses at City publicparks, and for daily use and play.FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the renewal of the agreement with Henderson, Hutcherson &McCullough, PLLC relating to external audit services, in the amount of $131,630.00.c. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development Districtfor 2017 dues in the amount of $33,534.80 and the Regional Tourism Initiative in theamount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $38,534.80.LEGALd. A resolution amending Resolution No. 28503, Section H(3) concerning the Rules ofProcedure followed by the City Council to change the length of time for speakers’remarks from three (3) minutes to six (6) minutes, unless permission for other time isprovided.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with AXON/TASER for conductive electronic weapons over a five (5) yearterm, which is five (5) years after the start date, in the amount of $625,799.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for CaldwellGrading and Paving Company, LLC, of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.W-15-019-202, MBWWTP Small Parking Lot Expansions, a Non-Consent DecreeProject, for an increased amount of $14,105.56, to release the remaining contingencyof $1,694.44, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $172,385.46. (District 1)g. A resolution amending Resolution No. 28999 authorizing the Administrator for theDepartment of Public Works to enter into an Agreement for Grant AdministrationServices with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for technical andprofessional administrative services for five (5) city projects financed through CleanWater State Revolving Loan Fund, for a total project cost not to exceed $37,500.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapply for and, if awarded, accept a reimbursable household hazardous wasteoperation and maintenance grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment andConservation to operate the household hazardous waste facility for up to $95,000.00in addition to accepting a grant to purchase capital upgrades up to the amount of$199,460.00, for a total amount of $294,460.00.Transportationi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Thomas Brothers Construction for construction servicesrelative to Contract No. T-16-014-201, associated with construction services for the8th Street Road Improvement Project, to increase the contract amount by $90,080.25,for a revised contract amount of $769,580.25, with a contingency amount of$67,950.00, for a total amount of $837,530.25. (District 7) (Added by permissionof Councilman Mitchell)VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 30, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.Honoring Johnny O’Neal & Alfred Cantrell RetirementsBy Lurone “Coach” Jennings5. Ordinances – Final Reading :FINANCEa. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usualand ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, andSeptember 2017, pending the adoption of the 2017-2018 annual budget.PLANNINGb. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTc. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-25and 26-26 to amend the Code and establish the event fees for the Youth and FamilyDevelopment Facilities.6. Ordinances – First Reading :FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative tocharges for disposal of sewage.LEGALb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article ____,Division _____, by creating a new chapter entitled “Administrative Hearing Officer,”to create an Administrative Hearing Officer position in accordance with TennesseeCode Annotated Section 6-54-1001, et seq.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease of State Owned Property withthe State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a public greenwaywalking trail along the South Chickamauga Creek on a portion of Parcel No.138A-A-014 at 4005 Cromwell Road, for a term of forty (40) years with rent monieswaived due to the public purpose restrictions.PLANNINGb. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional PlanningAgency to review and update the Brainerd Overlay Zoning Ordinance, and to conducta rezoning study for the purpose of extending the overlay zone into the LeeHighway-Airport Road-Shepherd Road areas as generally defined by the attachedmap.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to _____________________ of_______________________, in the amount of $___________________, with acontingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed$___________________. (Districts 7 & 8)d. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increasedamount of $_________________, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$_____________________. (Districts 7 & 8)8. Departmental Reports: (None)9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 6, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.