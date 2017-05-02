Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, JOHN BYRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/10/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF SEX OFFENDER REGIS BONDS, DAMIEN VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SUB CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CAVIN, MIA MAREE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CORNELISON, JAMES DEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT - DOMESTIC DAVIS, WARREN GLENN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO) GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR HANKINS, RICHARD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HARRIS, JAMAYCA AALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HICKS, KIMBERLY HELEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUBBARD, DEANELLA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

JENNINGS, DERRICK RAMEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, MENTORY LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MUSHROOMS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCOOL, NORMA JAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/26/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, CHARLESETTA DANELLA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEELY, KEITH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POE, STEVEN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/02/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RODGERS, MARCUS EVAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SHROPSHIRE, DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) SIMMONS, BENNY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPANGLER, ERIC RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE TATE, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TATE, LASHUN KASSIDY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER