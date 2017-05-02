Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
2407 HICKERY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BISHOP, JOHN BYRON
1005 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE
3721 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.
OF SEX OFFENDER REGIS
---
BONDS, DAMIEN VINCENT
1405 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON
140 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT
---
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
126 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SUB
---
CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CAVIN, MIA MAREE
26 BELLFLOWER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORNELISON, JAMES DEAN
2627 OAKWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
DAVIS, WARREN GLENN
1611 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043012
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
4258 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED
---
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
4258 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
36 WILLIARD LANE WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
HANKINS, RICHARD JAMES
500 WEST MLK CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HARRIS, JAMAYCA AALIYAH
720 IVY DRIVE OAKLAND, 38060
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HICKS, KIMBERLY HELEN
720 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUBBARD, DEANELLA RENEE
6827 KNOLLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR
2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
JENNINGS, DERRICK RAMEL
3951 VALPARISO CIRCLE DECATUR, 30034
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, MENTORY LATRICE
310 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
107 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 373739523
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MUSHROOMS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
316 GREEN GORGE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
178 MAPLE WAY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, CHARLESETTA DANELLA
1900 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NEELY, KEITH LAMAR
490 CARMAN RD MEIGS, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
324 HIDEAWAY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PAIZ-TERCERO, DOMINGO
3619 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
1613 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POE, STEVEN TYLER
401 GREEN ACRES RD MEMPHIS, 381170000
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
RODGERS, MARCUS EVAN
7477 COMMON BLVD APT123 CHATTANOOG, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SHROPSHIRE, DEVONTE
8610 BROOK SHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
SIMMONS, BENNY WAYNE
81 MOUNTAIN TRAIL DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
3725 FOUNTAIN APT 51 EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPANGLER, ERIC RYAN
7621 GREENSHANTY ROAD OOTLHAW, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
6919 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
TATE, JAMES ALEXANDER
1626 ROBERTS AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TATE, LASHUN KASSIDY
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
8112 HOLLY HILLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS
3700 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR ( THEFT PROPERTY )
---
WEDDLE, SPENCER DAVIS
9453 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, ROBERT DAVID
1713 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, JOSH RAY
92 COUNTRY GREEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, KEYARRA L
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB COUTNY, AL)
---
ZUNIGA, RODRIGO JAVIER
6902 SANDY COVE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BISHOP, JOHN BYRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/10/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF SEX OFFENDER REGIS
|
|BONDS, DAMIEN VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT
|
|BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SUB
|
|CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CAVIN, MIA MAREE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CORNELISON, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, WARREN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HANKINS, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HARRIS, JAMAYCA AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HICKS, KIMBERLY HELEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, DEANELLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|JENNINGS, DERRICK RAMEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLY, MENTORY LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MUSHROOMS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, CHARLESETTA DANELLA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NEELY, KEITH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POE, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/02/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RODGERS, MARCUS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|SIMMONS, BENNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SPANGLER, ERIC RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|TATE, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, LASHUN KASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WEDDLE, SPENCER DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, JOSH RAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, KEYARRA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB COUTNY, AL)
|
|ZUNIGA, RODRIGO JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|