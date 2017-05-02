 Tuesday, May 2, 2017 61.0°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, JOHN BYRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/10/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. OF SEX OFFENDER REGIS
BONDS, DAMIEN VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT NON CHILD SUPPORT
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SUB
CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CAVIN, MIA MAREE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORNELISON, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
DAVIS, WARREN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HANKINS, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HARRIS, JAMAYCA AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HICKS, KIMBERLY HELEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, DEANELLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

JENNINGS, DERRICK RAMEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, MENTORY LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MUSHROOMS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, CHARLESETTA DANELLA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEELY, KEITH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POE, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/02/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RODGERS, MARCUS EVAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SHROPSHIRE, DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
SIMMONS, BENNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPANGLER, ERIC RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
TATE, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TATE, LASHUN KASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WEDDLE, SPENCER DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, JOSH RAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, KEYARRA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB COUTNY, AL)
ZUNIGA, RODRIGO JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


