Police Blotter: Man Is Mistaken For Uber Driver At 3 AM; Woman Lets 3 Unknown Males Into Motel Room At 3:30 AM While Husband Is Passed Out Drunk

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

A man told police he was parked near Chattanooga Billiards Club around 3 a.m. when four white males approached his vehicle. He said the men thought he was their Uber and he told them he was not an Uber. He said the men told him they would pay him to take them to where they needed to go. Again he told them he would not give them a ride. He said the men became angry and began yelling at him. He said one of the men came up to his vehicle and saw that he had a pistol near the center console. He said once the man saw the weapon he became loud and started telling the other men he had a gun. He told the men to back away from his vehicle and that he did not want any trouble. They then left.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman who stated that she was having an argument with her husband of 48 years.

She was mad because he cheated on her 48 years ago.

* * *

A man on N. Quail Lane said his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. He said he believes he left his vehicle unlocked because there was no damage to it. He said his Bank of America credit card, a pair a prescription sunglasses, and a set of Bose noise canceling headphones were stolen. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Carr Terrace said between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. someone rummaged through her 2006 BMW, and stole several items. She said the vehicle was parked in her driveway and unlocked, thus no damage was done. Property taken included $40 cash, a purple cellphone case, a Tennessee driver's license and various cards.

* * *

An employee of Changed Lives on Williams Street said that someone unknown broke out a window on the side of the business.

They have bars on the window, so entry cannot be made.

* * *

A man on O'Grady Drive said an unknown white male walked onto his property and entered two of his vehicles at 10:42 p.m. One was a rental car and both were left unlocked. He said the only thing taken was a spare key fob to his Toyota pickup, a pack of Marlboro Light 72s, and a Bic lighter with a ruler on it. He valued the key fob at $300. He showed police video footage of an unknown white male going into his vehicles before leaving through his yard. Police observed that the suspect was a heavy-set white male wearing a hat and long shirt or coat.

* * *

A man on W. 46th Street reported that sometime over night someone entered his 2012 Nissan Xterra and a 2010 Subaru outback that belongs to his wife. Both vehicles were unlocked and parked in the driveway behind the residence. A back pack was taken from the Subaru that contained a gold wedding ring and band. Some change was taken from the Nissan Xterra and an older Raleigh bicycle was taken from the front porch.

* * *

On Alabama Avenue in St. Elmo, a man said his 2012 Toyota Prius was unlocked and during the night, someone entered the vehicle and stole several items. Those included a small wolf-looking girl's purse with $50 in quarters in it, $220 in an envelope that was in his wife's purse and $20 cash from his wallet.

* * *

A man said that early in the morning he was driving on Eastgate Loop and struck a large pot hole. He showed police where the pot hole caused a large cut in his tire and damaged his rim. An officer did locate the large pot hole and found that it is a traffic hazard.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman who stated that she was driving through the Eastgate Mall and ran over a large pot hole. This flattened her driver's side front tire and scratched the underside of her fender on her 2014 gray Nissan Sentra.

* * *

A man at Passenger Street by the Chattanooga Choo Choo said that he last saw his bike at about 2 p.m. and it was secured by cable lock to a bike rack outside his apartment. He later discovered that the bike was gone and he said it was most likely stolen around 5 or 6 p.m.

* * *

A man said he picked up a female named "Felicia" because he knew her. He said he stopped at the Exxon station at 2301 4th Ave. to use the restroom. He said he heard what sounded like his belongings hitting the ground and observed her take off in his Ford Ranger. He said he attempted to get Felicia to return his truck but she would not. He said he did not want to prosecute whoever is in possession of the vehicle at the time of recovery and would not come to court.



* * *

A man said he had been waiting at 200 Chestnut St. on a ride from his girlfriend and that when she arrived in a truck with another man, they became involved in a verbal disorder. He said he gave the girlfriend his phone during the argument and she rolled up the window and locked the door. He said he then jumped into the bed of the truck and beat on the window in an attempt to get his phone back, at which point the driver got out with a tire iron. He said he pushed the driver back into the vehicle and then dove in, attempting to get his phone. He said he was hit in the face a couple of times while in the vehicle and he hit back, but was able to get his phone before the girlfriend left the scene.

* * *

A woman said she went into the lady's restroom at Ruby's Falls and washed her hands. She said before washing, she slipped her ring off and laid it down. She dried her hands and started out of the restroom. She realized she left the ring and returned to the sink, but it was gone. She said it is a diamond ring of white gold and valued at $5,200.

* * *

A woman said her rustic colored wallet was snatched from her hands inside Kamboi at 2301 4th Ave. by a black female. She was described as short, wearing a black shirt and black and white shorts, heavy set, and with braids pulled back on her head. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The woman said her debit card from Regions Bank, driver's license, and Social Security card were in the wallet when it was stolen.

* * *

A clerk at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. said at 4:15 a.m. a black male was taking cases of beer from the beer cooler. He would hide in the cooler door and would take the beer to the parking lot, then try to sell it to customers. He said the man looks familiar, but could not state his name. Upon checking the video, the man could be seen clearly taking beer. The clerk said the man took roughly $300 of Heiniken and Corona cases of beer.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Peterson Drive in regards to a suspicious person. A woman said her husband was sitting in the downstairs room when he observed a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts and long blonde hair carrying an orange bucket. She said her husband asked the man what he was doing, while noting that the man was holding a bag of their charcoal. She said the man asked if he could have the charcoal and he was told no, so he left.

* * *

A woman said she met a white female at a parking lot on Lee Highway to purchase some gift cards. /The victim said that she met the unknown female on Facebook under the name of Ashley Taylor. She said she purchased two gift cards from the suspect for $160. She was told that a card for Steak N Shake had $100 on it and a Walgreen's card had $218 on it. She called a number on the back of the gift cards and spoke with a female who said she worked for Walgreen's, and verified that the card was valid. When she later went to use the card, she found that it had a zero balance. The back of the card also had been whited out to hide the real phone number for Walgreen's. All of the information the victim had was that the female was driving a black Nissan with a Georgia tag, and that they were possibly staying at the Inn Town Suites on Lee Highway. An officer checked the Inn Town Suites and did not locate the vehicle.

* * *

An officer went to the Hamilton Memorial Cemetery Cemetery on Highway 153 and spoke to a woman about the theft of a purse from her vehicle. She said she had stopped in the roadway by the mausoleum to visit a grave site. Her windows were rolled down slightly but the car was locked. She said when she returned to her vehicle her purse was gone. The purse contained her wallet and cell phone as well as her driver's license, $300 and several credit cards.

* * *

A man at the Sports Barn on Lee Highway said he had a lock on his locker, but failed to lock it. He said after his workout and shower, he returned to his locker to find that an unknown party had opened his locker, emptied out his wallet and took $200 cash, his Discover card and his Bank of America VISA card. He said the VISA card was used at Home Depot in Dalton, Ga. for a charge of $1,056.09, and his Discover card was used at the Dalton Walmart for $1,056.09 and at Lowe's of Dalton for $618.46.

* * *

A woman said she was at the Red Roof Inn at 2431 Williams St. when she opened her motel door for three black males at 3:30 a.m. She said she did not know the men and her husband was passed out asleep in the room from drinking. She let the men come in her room anyway and hangout for a little while, then they left. She visited with the men several more times in the hallway. Later in the morning, she noticed the $20 bill that was sitting on the desk in the room was gone. By then the men were gone and she had no idea who they were. Police suggested "that 3:30 in the morning was a bad time to let three unknown men into your motel room that you don't know while your husband is passed out drunk in the room."