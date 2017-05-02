Juwan Reynolds Shot Monday Night On Teakwood Drive Off Highway 58

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Juwan Donta Reynolds, 22, was shot Monday night at a residence off Highway 58.



Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 10:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive.



Upon arrival, police said they located the victim in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported Reynolds to a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening

Reynolds has faced several assault charges. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2014, but it was later dismissed.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.



