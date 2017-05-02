 Tuesday, May 2, 2017 77.0°F   clear   Clear

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug Charges

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The East Ridge Police Department received information on Monday on possible narcotics activity at 6511 Burr Street.  

 

Police went to the apartment and knocked on the door.  Christopher Wilson, 46,  answered the door after a few minutes. Wilson gave consent to search his residence after a paper towel with pipe burns was found on the bed.

Police located two bags concealed under the bed and mattress. The bags contained six packages totaling 197.4 grams (6.96 ounces)  of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic zip bags, and currency. The currency totaled $14,008. Wilson claimed no knowledge of the money or drugs concealed in the approximately 200 square foot apartment.

 

Police also arrested Patricia Desalvo, 43, at the scene. Ms. Desalvo was searched pursuant to her probation agreement and found with 3.2 grams (.11 ounces) of methamphetamine in her purse. She also had several hydrocodone tablets mixed in with her other prescription pills. Ms. Desalvo gave a post arrest interview stating that Wilson had observed police pulling into the drive via his camera system. She stated he grabbed the bags, attempted to secrete them into a closet, then placed them under the bed. The amount of methamphetamine, packaging, and packaging materials suggest resale intent. The currency was bundled with rubber bands and in the same bags as the narcotics.

 

Wilson is charged with possession of meth for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a total bond of $52,500.

 

Patricia Desalvo is charged with possession of meth, with a total bond of $5,000.

 

They are scheduled for court on May 30, at 5 p.m.


