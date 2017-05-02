 Tuesday, May 2, 2017 77.0°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Officers Visit Nearly 1,000 Homes Across Tennessee During Operation Clean Sweep

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

During the past month officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) have completed additional, unannounced home visits on hundreds of sex offenders under community supervision. During Operation Clean Sweep, Probation Parole Officers visited nearly 1,000 homes across Tennessee. 

According to Commissioner Tony Parker, “Throughout the state, our officers work diligently to ensure that the offenders we supervise remain compliant with the terms of their supervision.  Operation Clean Sweep is just another tool our officers use to enhance public safety.”

Community supervision of offenders consists of in-office visits, home visits, employment checks, and collateral checks with neighbors, friends and family.  These additional, unannounced visits are similar to the checks done during Halloween’s Operation Blackout.

During this operation, officers arrested five offenders for various offenses including possession of a firearm and/or drug paraphernalia.  Offenders with minor violations will be sanctioned and have follow-up visits with their supervising officer this week. 


May 2, 2017

Officers Visit Nearly 1,000 Homes Across Tennessee During Operation Clean Sweep

May 2, 2017

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug Charges

May 2, 2017

Police Blotter: Man Is Mistaken For Uber Driver At 3 AM; Woman Lets 3 Unknown Males Into Motel Room At 3:30 AM While Husband Is Passed Out Drunk


During the past month officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) have completed additional, unannounced home visits on hundreds of sex offenders under community supervision. ... (click for more)

The East Ridge Police Department received information on Monday on possible narcotics activity at 6511 Burr Street.     Police went to the apartment and knocked on ... (click for more)

A man told police he was parked near Chattanooga Billiards Club around 3 a.m. when four white males approached his vehicle. He said the men thought he was their Uber and he told them he was not ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Officers Visit Nearly 1,000 Homes Across Tennessee During Operation Clean Sweep

During the past month officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) have completed additional, unannounced home visits on hundreds of sex offenders under community supervision. During Operation Clean Sweep, Probation Parole Officers visited nearly 1,000 homes across Tennessee.  According to Commissioner Tony Parker, “Throughout the state, our officers work ... (click for more)

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug Charges

The East Ridge Police Department received information on Monday on possible narcotics activity at 6511 Burr Street.     Police went to the apartment and knocked on the door.  Christopher Wilson, 46,  answered the door after a few minutes. Wilson gave consent to search his residence after a paper towel with pipe burns was found on the bed. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response (2)

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 1967: What I Remember

It was no more than a postcard, printed on red paper, and probably posted “third class” back then. But it was the most ominous, horrifying document you could ever imagine. It said your “number” had been called and to put your affairs in order – you had been drafted. This was at the beginning of the most intense fighting in the Viet Nam war (forget “conflict,” friends were killed) ... (click for more)

Sports

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday At Walker Valley

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)

Brainerd's Keyshun Bradley Signs with Tenn. Wesleyan

Brainerd senior Keyshun Bradley has several goals to attain in life and here are three immediate ones. 1. Graduate from Brained High School ... which he will do in a few weeks with a 3.1 GPA 2. Earn a college scholarship to play basketball … he signed a basketball scholarship with Tenn. Wesleyan Monday, the day after his 18th birthday. 3 Beat his older brother, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors