Officers Visit Nearly 1,000 Homes Across Tennessee During Operation Clean Sweep

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

During the past month officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) have completed additional, unannounced home visits on hundreds of sex offenders under community supervision. During Operation Clean Sweep, Probation Parole Officers visited nearly 1,000 homes across Tennessee.

According to Commissioner Tony Parker, “Throughout the state, our officers work diligently to ensure that the offenders we supervise remain compliant with the terms of their supervision. Operation Clean Sweep is just another tool our officers use to enhance public safety.”

Community supervision of offenders consists of in-office visits, home visits, employment checks, and collateral checks with neighbors, friends and family. These additional, unannounced visits are similar to the checks done during Halloween’s Operation Blackout.



During this operation, officers arrested five offenders for various offenses including possession of a firearm and/or drug paraphernalia. Offenders with minor violations will be sanctioned and have follow-up visits with their supervising officer this week.

