Daniel Stinnett, 49, Arrested For Attempted Murder In Cleveland

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Joint efforts between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bradley County Sheriff’s Office have led to the capture of a suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Polk County.

Daniel Theodore Stinnett, 49, was arrested at a residence on Corvin Rd., and a weapon believed to been used during the crime was recovered at the scene of the arrest.



Stinnett is now incarcerated in the Bradley County Correctional Facility and will be transferred to the custody of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at a later time.

