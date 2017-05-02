Police Say Spangler Pawned Stolen Items Within 90 Minutes Of Burglaries

 Tuesday, May 2, 2017 78.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police say Eric Spangler pawned items taken in two local burglaries within 90 minutes of each break-in.

Spangler, 24, of 7112 Shepherd View Circle, is charged with two aggravated burglaries.

On Aug. 8, 2016, a burglary was reported on Laurelton Creek Lane. Someone entered a garage and stole a yellow Kracher pressure washer with a Honda engine worth $337.

On Aug. 16, 2016, another residential burglary was reported on Kirkman Road. There was surveillance video at the residence that shows a white male driving a pickup truck. He pulled into the driveway, entered the garage, and stole a Black Max generator worth $400.

Police said Spangler appears to be the individual in the video and he pawned the items.


Opinion

Shutting Down The Westside Shop Is Reckless Justice

Mr. Pinkston: Your order to shut down The Westside Shop is not justice served. It is reckless justice. According to the teachings of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad, the Eternal Leader of the Nation of Islam, justice is a principle of fair dealing. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, His National Representative, teaches me that there are times when justice has to be tempered

Roy Exum: 1967: What I Remember

It was no more than a postcard, printed on red paper, and probably posted "third class" back then. But it was the most ominous, horrifying document you could ever imagine. It said your "number" had been called and to put your affairs in order – you had been drafted. This was at the beginning of the most intense fighting in the Viet Nam war (forget "conflict," friends were killed)

Sports

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

(Story will be updated) Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout and belted a home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday At Walker Valley

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those


