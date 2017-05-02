Police Say Spangler Pawned Stolen Items Within 90 Minutes Of Burglaries

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Police say Eric Spangler pawned items taken in two local burglaries within 90 minutes of each break-in.

Spangler, 24, of 7112 Shepherd View Circle, is charged with two aggravated burglaries.

On Aug. 8, 2016, a burglary was reported on Laurelton Creek Lane. Someone entered a garage and stole a yellow Kracher pressure washer with a Honda engine worth $337.

On Aug. 16, 2016, another residential burglary was reported on Kirkman Road. There was surveillance video at the residence that shows a white male driving a pickup truck. He pulled into the driveway, entered the garage, and stole a Black Max generator worth $400.

Police said Spangler appears to be the individual in the video and he pawned the items.