Bond Board Approves Using $64,000 In Developer Fees To Provide Scholarships For 8 Students At Coding Boot Camp

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The City Bond Board on Tuesday approved using $64,000 in fees paid by developers to provide scholarships to eight students at the local coding boot camp.

The board did so after several members said steps needed to be taken to insure that graduates stay in Chattanooga - at least for a reasonable time.

Sammy Loudermilk of the Enterprise Center said, "We will work diligently to place them with Chattanooga firms."

He said graduates can start out at about $50,000 per year after completing the intensive training that includes website design and computer applications.

Mayor Andy Berke had requested use of the funds, saying there is a need for many more potential employees here with computer skills.

The Enterprise Center is helping facilitate the program, while working with such companies as BlueCross BlueShield.

There was also concern that some individuals may start the program, then back out and refuse to repay the scholarship money.