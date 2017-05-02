Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man.

Those charged in the distribution of methamphetamine were:

Keith L. Bird, a.k.a. “Dirty Bird,” 37, of Friendsville, Tennessee; Bird, a.k.a. “Dirty Bird,” 37, of Friendsville, Tennessee;

Daniel Hixon, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee;

James Haynes, a.k.a.“Haun,” 28, of Norcross, Georgia;

Christopher Mitchell, a.k.a. “Banjo,” 30, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Michael Smith, 32, of Norcross, Georgia;

Steve Bartholomew, a.k.a. “Trigger,” 50, of Louisville, Tennessee;

Samuel Higgins, a.k.a. “Sambo,” 25, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Jeremiah Higgins, 24, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Dennis Clark, a.k.a. “Big Brother,” 30, of Philadelphia, Tennessee;

Ashley Morris-Casebolt, 31, of Lenoir City, Tennessee;

Chadwick Condry, 44, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Thomas Freeman, 43, of Greenback, Tennessee;

William Norman, 42, of Rocky Top, Tennessee;

George Nicholas Bailey, 38, of Maryville, Tennessee;

John Shane Bailey, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee;

Burt Cable, 46, of Maryville, Tennessee; and

Shannon Kirby, 49, of Friendsville, Tennessee

Trial has been set for Aug. 1 , before Judge Pamela Reeves.

The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere. Bird, Hixon, Haynes, and Smith were also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Additionally, Bird was charged with two counts of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted of the methamphetamine conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment. The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Bird, Hixon, Haynes, and Smith is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, up to five years supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and a $100 special assessment. If convicted of the two methamphetamine distribution counts, Bird also faces a minimum mandatory sentence of at least five and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, a fine of up to $5,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.