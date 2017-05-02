Former Election Administrator Carolyn Jackson Dies

Former Hamilton County Election Administrator Carolyn Jackson died Tuesday.
Ms. Jackson served six years as administrator before leaving the office in March 2002.
Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave.
May 2, 2017
