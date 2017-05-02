Citizens Hit Pinkston On Making Westside "Food Desert"; Coonrod Says Residents Will Not Go Hungry

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Several speakers at the City Council on Tuesday night hit District Attorney Neal Pinkston for taking action to close the only remaining grocery downtown, but Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod took another stance.

She said Westside residents "are not going to go hungry. They are going to get some food."

The councilwoman said food can be delivered via mobile markets "and they take SNAP."

She said one step that could be taken is to help Westside residents start community gardens, growing fresh vegetables.

With drugs cited as a major problem, she recommended drug rehab programs for that community.

She said she understood that under the court order that the owner of the grocery at College Hill Courts would be able to reopen if he comes up with a plan to deal with recurring crime problems.

Several speakers said, with Buehler's Grocery closing near Fifth and Market that the closest grocery is now Publix and it is "two CARTA buses away."

Rev. Kevin Muhammad had called the DA's action "a war crime," saying he had "cut off people's food source."

He said the district attorney's office "needs to work with people they don't like." He said his group was not among those contacted to help with the Westside problems.

However, he said his group had been effective in curbing crime in Alton Park "almost overnight." He said he was offering their services on the Westside.

Rev. Muhammad also said he had earlier warned City Council members that if they did not respond to his "State of the City Address" that they would lose their seats. He said that happened.

He told sitting council members the same thing could happen to them.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "What I do mind is the idle threat of removing me from my seat. I worked hard to gain this seat."