Byrd, Coonrod Pledge Support To Improve Pay For City Employees

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

A group of city employees told City Council members on Tuesday night that they have been without a pay plan for several years.

"We are starting to lose talented IT people," said 25-year IT employee Nancy Nason.

Another employee said, "We need a pay plan like we need Jesus."

New Council members Anthony Byrd and Demetrus Coonrod both said they "definitely support" better employee pay.

Several employees said city employees have little incentive to stay with the city due to the pay level and limits on advancement.

An employee, who said his wife is a homemaker, said he would like a career with the city, but is not sure he can afford to stay. He said, "I am not looking to get rich. I just want something fair."

The council was also told that too many city services are being contracted out. Those jobs should be offered to city workers, it was stated.

Tina Camba, city human resources director, said she is open to discussing the salary and pay plan issues with employees and their representatives.

She said a meeting on those topics is planned for Thursday.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "A lot of people are just being left behind. I am most definitely for the employees getting a raise."

Councilman Byrd said he had found that among city workers "morale is very low."

He said, "I am definitely on board for giving all of you a raise."

Brad Reese, president of the SEIU city employee union, said workers need "a substantial pay increase." He said, "It's time to put money in it and get something done."

He said Head Start workers especially need help, saying they now get only low allotments from the federal government.

A supervisor in public works, said the system "is set up to reprimand, not to reward."

He said a job that requires workers to lift up to 100 pounds and be subject to dust and loud noise, starts at $27,254.