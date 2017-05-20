Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ

3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY 0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE

6783 SAWTOOTH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BELLE, TAISHA NICOLE

1375 TIMBER LANE APT.

101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---BETTIS, CHARLES LEE1462 MASSENGIL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37745Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH---BRAGG, RAVEN SYMONE2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000REGISTRATION, EXPIREDNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN1743 CASEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---CAIN, HARDWICK1106 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---CARTER, ASHLEY2105 DRIFTWOOD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---DOROSO, JAMAL LAMONT3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DORSEY, LEXUS BARSHAYA7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE2609 E. 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---FISHER, ERVIN LEON721 JESSICA TAYLOR DR MADISON, 37115Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---FRANCIS, RYAN M2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP---FRAZIER, MARTINA LORETTA2535 LADSON LANE APT A2 CINNCINATI, 45212Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE3401 CAMBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING 42 IN 30 MPH ZONEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GOINS, COLTON ISSAC9031 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---GREEN, WILLIAM HUBERT806 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT UNDER $1,000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GREESON, REMBERT DAVID234 MEADOW LARK LANE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON1111 SOUTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---GUILLORY, CAIDEN CHAISE347 HILL DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARRIS, DARRIN L3535 CUMMINGS HWY APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL1717 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOOVER, SYBIL L3118 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374070000Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $500---HOULK, TESSA LEANN606 VAN DYKE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR1912 TUSKEZEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA1006 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, JUSTIN5961 PINEHURST ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---LEFFEW, BILLY JACK12123 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MADDUX, NATHAN TANNERHOMELESS CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD1117 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MONTGOMERY, ARICA DANYELLE2911 N. CHAMBERLAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON262 WATER ST APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---PELL, RITA FAYE3154 RABEN DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL8630 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---RAYBURN, SAMUEL MATTHEW712 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---REED, JACOB SCOTT118 VIEW MOUNT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE---ROSS, JENNA K1705 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS5710 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, THOMAS LEE906 CICIUS PLACE APT 22 DAYTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH---THOMAS, BRANDON SETH427 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE XANAXPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TOWNSEND, TIFFANEY SHARNELL3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT #902 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON6022 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE---UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, HAILEY SUZANE409 MAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053830Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALKER, SHAE L10006 LAUMERE COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY 0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) BELLE, TAISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH BRAGG, RAVEN SYMONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO DORSEY, LEXUS BARSHAYA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FISHER, ERVIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/09/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE) FRANCIS, RYAN M

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 42 IN 30 MPH ZONE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOINS, COLTON ISSAC

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE GREEN, WILLIAM HUBERT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/14/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT UNDER $1,000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GREESON, REMBERT DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION GUILLORY, CAIDEN CHAISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HILL, JORDAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOOVER, SYBIL L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MADDUX, NATHAN TANNER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MONTGOMERY, ARICA DANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PELL, RITA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS RAYBURN, SAMUEL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S REED, JACOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/20/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TAYLOR, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH TOWNSEND, TIFFANEY SHARNELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR