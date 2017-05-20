Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY 0
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
BELLE, TAISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|
BRAGG, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
DORSEY, LEXUS BARSHAYA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
|
FISHER, ERVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
|
FRANCIS, RYAN M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
|
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 42 IN 30 MPH ZONE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
GREEN, WILLIAM HUBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
GREESON, REMBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
GUILLORY, CAIDEN CHAISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
HILL, JORDAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
HOOVER, SYBIL L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
JOHNSON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
MADDUX, NATHAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
MONTGOMERY, ARICA DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
PELL, RITA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
RAYBURN, SAMUEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
REED, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
|
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
TAYLOR, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
TOWNSEND, TIFFANEY SHARNELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
|
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
WALKER, HAILEY SUZANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
WALKER, SHAE L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
WEST, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
|
WHITE, HERMAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|