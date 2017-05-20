Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, May 20, 2017 73.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ 
3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY 0
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE 
6783 SAWTOOTH DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BELLE, TAISHA NICOLE 
1375 TIMBER LANE APT.

101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
1462 MASSENGIL HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37745 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
---
BRAGG, RAVEN SYMONE 
2104 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN 
1743 CASEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
CAIN, HARDWICK 
1106 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
CARTER, ASHLEY 
2105 DRIFTWOOD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
DOROSO, JAMAL LAMONT 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DORSEY, LEXUS BARSHAYA 
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE 
2609 E. 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
FISHER, ERVIN LEON 
721 JESSICA TAYLOR DR MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
FRANCIS, RYAN M 
2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
---
FRAZIER, MARTINA LORETTA 
2535 LADSON LANE APT A2 CINNCINATI, 45212 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT 
6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
3401 CAMBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING 42 IN 30 MPH ZONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GOINS, COLTON ISSAC 
9031 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
GREEN, WILLIAM HUBERT 
806 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT UNDER $1,000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GREESON, REMBERT DAVID 
234 MEADOW LARK LANE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON 
1111 SOUTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
GUILLORY, CAIDEN CHAISE 
347 HILL DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, DARRIN L 
3535 CUMMINGS HWY APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL 
1717 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOOVER, SYBIL L 
3118 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374070000 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
---
HOULK, TESSA LEANN 
606 VAN DYKE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR 
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR 
1912 TUSKEZEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA 
1006 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, JUSTIN 
5961 PINEHURST ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK 
12123 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA 
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MADDUX, NATHAN TANNER 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD 
1117 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MONTGOMERY, ARICA DANYELLE 
2911 N. CHAMBERLAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON 
262 WATER ST APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
PELL, RITA FAYE 
3154 RABEN DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE 
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL 
8630 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
RAYBURN, SAMUEL MATTHEW 
712 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
REED, JACOB SCOTT 
118 VIEW MOUNT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
ROSS, JENNA K 
1705 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS 
5710 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, THOMAS LEE 
906 CICIUS PLACE APT 22 DAYTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
THOMAS, BRANDON SETH 
427 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE XANAX
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TOWNSEND, TIFFANEY SHARNELL 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT #902 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON 
6022 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, HAILEY SUZANE 
409 MAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053830 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALKER, SHAE L 
10006 LAUMERE COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY 0
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
BELLE, TAISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
BRAGG, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DORSEY, LEXUS BARSHAYA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ENGLEOFF, HEATHER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
FISHER, ERVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
FRANCIS, RYAN M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 42 IN 30 MPH ZONE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOINS, COLTON ISSAC
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
GREEN, WILLIAM HUBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GREESON, REMBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, BARRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GUILLORY, CAIDEN CHAISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HILL, JORDAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOOVER, SYBIL L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MADDUX, NATHAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONTGOMERY, ARICA DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PELL, RITA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RAYBURN, SAMUEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REED, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
TOWNSEND, TIFFANEY SHARNELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

WALKER, HAILEY SUZANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALKER, SHAE L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WEST, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, HERMAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



