City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

Saturday, May 20, 2017

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer.

The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance.

Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court is limited to $50 per infraction.

An earlier resolution called for former City Judge Walter Williams to be the first administrative hearing officer.

That resolution was withdrawn.