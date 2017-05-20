 Saturday, May 20, 2017 73.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

Saturday, May 20, 2017

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer.

The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance.

Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court is limited to $50 per infraction.

An earlier resolution called for former City Judge Walter Williams to be the first administrative hearing officer.

That resolution was withdrawn.


May 20, 2017

City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

May 20, 2017

City Council May Give Speakers More Time At End Of Meetings

May 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, ... (click for more)

The City Council is to consider a resolution on Tuesday night that would give speakers at the close of the weekly meetings more time to address the council. The limit is currently three minutes. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance. Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court ... (click for more)

City Council May Give Speakers More Time At End Of Meetings

The City Council is to consider a resolution on Tuesday night that would give speakers at the close of the weekly meetings more time to address the council. The limit is currently three minutes. The new rule would be six minutes. More time could be given if the council agreed.   (click for more)

Opinion

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I Am Not A Monkey!’

There is a famous story that has been used for years to illustrate human behavior, artificial intelligence, and all kinds of mankind’s other faults. As a matter of fact, if you Google an entry of “Monkeys and Bananas story,” you’ll get 418,000 results in .072 seconds.  One story claims “The Parable of Five Monkeys” originated in a research paper by G.R. Stevenson in 1967 but ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Falls To Stewarts Creek 6-4 In 10 Innings

It wasn’t a good night for District 5-3A baseball teams hoping for returns to the TSSAA state tournament   next week. Stewarts Creek, a four-year-old baseball program, earned its second straight trip to the Spring Fling on Friday night with a thrilling 6-4 sectional victory in 10-innings over Ooltewah before a beyond-capacity crowd at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. “We ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Blanked By Lady Raiders In AAA Sectional

There was an overflow crowd at Soddy Daisy’s Clifford Kirk Stadium Friday night, but they didn’t have a whole lot to cheer about. The Region 3-AAA champ Lady Trojans came up a bit short as they fell to Region 4-AAA runner-up Coffee County by a 3-0 final in the sectional round of the TSSAA playoffs with a berth in next week’s state tournament on the line. Hits were few and ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors