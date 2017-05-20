Chattanooga Firefighters Save Home From Burning Saturday Evening

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Quick work by Chattanooga firefighters saved a Chattanooga house Saturday evening.

Someone called 911 Communications around 6:45 p.m. reporting that a house was on fire at 80 Dowlen Road. Firefighters with Engine 22 responded. They were backed up by three other fire companies.





Battalion Chief Chris Warren said light smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was home, so the firefighters forced their way in and quickly extinguished the fire. Chief Warren said they managed to contain the fire damage to the living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



