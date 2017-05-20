 Saturday, May 20, 2017 68.9°F   thunderstorms and rain   Thunderstorms and Rain

Chattanooga Firefighters Save Home From Burning Saturday Evening

Saturday, May 20, 2017
Quick work by Chattanooga firefighters saved a Chattanooga house Saturday evening.
 
Someone called 911 Communications around 6:45 p.m. reporting that a house was on fire at 80 Dowlen Road. Firefighters with Engine 22 responded. They were backed up by three other fire companies.

Battalion Chief Chris Warren said light smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was home, so the firefighters forced their way in and quickly extinguished the fire. Chief Warren said they managed to contain the fire damage to the living room.
 
The cause of the fire is under investigation.


The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, ... (click for more)

The City Council is to consider a resolution on Tuesday night that would give speakers at the close of the weekly meetings more time to address the council. The limit is currently three minutes. ... (click for more)

City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance. Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court ... (click for more)

City Council May Give Speakers More Time At End Of Meetings

The City Council is to consider a resolution on Tuesday night that would give speakers at the close of the weekly meetings more time to address the council. The limit is currently three minutes. The new rule would be six minutes. More time could be given if the council agreed.   (click for more)

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I Am Not A Monkey!’

There is a famous story that has been used for years to illustrate human behavior, artificial intelligence, and all kinds of mankind’s other faults. As a matter of fact, if you Google an entry of “Monkeys and Bananas story,” you’ll get 418,000 results in .072 seconds.  One story claims “The Parable of Five Monkeys” originated in a research paper by G.R. Stevenson in 1967 but ... (click for more)

Silverdale Baseball Falls To Gordonsville, 10-1

Saturday was one of those days that folks from Silverdale Baptist Academy might like to erase from their memory banks. Both the Silverdale softball and baseball teams had outstanding seasons, but both came to a screeching halt in the sectional round of the TSSAA playoffs. It all began with a softball trip to Goodpasture and ended with a home baseball game against Gordonsville. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Ooltewah Baseball Falls To Stewarts Creek In 10 Innings

(click for more)


