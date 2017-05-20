Man Sought In Armed Robbery At Star Plus Food Mart Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Investigators with the Violent Crime Bureau are seeking the public's help with identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of a business Saturday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Star Plus Food Mart at approximately 2:21 p.m. and appeared to be on his phone while perusing the store. The suspect approached the clerk at the counter and brandished a pistol, demanding the money from the cash register. He was last seen fleeing north from the scene.

The suspect was described as 5’8”, about 170 pounds, with dark short hair, wearing an orange T-shirt, green cargo shorts and dark sneakers.