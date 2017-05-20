Keana Jones, 18, Injured In Shooting On East Third Street

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Keana Jones, 18, was injured in a shooting Saturday evening on East Third Street.

Chattanooga Police were notified of a person arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 7:55 p.m.

Ms. Jones' injuries are considered non-life threatening. She said was walking eastbound at the 1100 block of East Third Street at the time of the shooting. She said that at the time she was shot, she observed two unknown vehicles drive past her exchanging gunfire. She then walked to a local hospital to seek treatment.



Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.





