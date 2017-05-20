 Sunday, May 21, 2017 69.6°F   rain   Light Rain

Keana Jones, 18, Injured In Shooting On East Third Street

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Keana Jones, 18, was injured in a shooting Saturday evening on East Third Street.

Chattanooga Police were notified of a person arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 7:55 p.m.

Ms. Jones' injuries are considered non-life threatening. She said was walking eastbound at the 1100 block of East Third Street at the time of the shooting. She said that at the time she was shot, she observed two unknown vehicles drive past her exchanging gunfire. She then walked to a local hospital to seek treatment.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  



Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN  4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE --- CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN  727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 63 ... (click for more)

City Council To Consider Setting Up Administrative Hearing Officer

The City Council on May 30 is set to consider setting up the position of administrative hearing officer. The officer would be able to hear cases involving violations of various city codes, including building, plumbing, gas, residential, electrical, mechanical, energy and property maintenance. Officials said earlier that fines up to $500 per day could be levied. City Court ... (click for more)

