 Sunday, May 21, 2017 71.1°F   patches of fog   Patches of Fog

Breaking News


Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive On Saturday Afternoon

Sunday, May 21, 2017

A motorcyclist was  killed in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive on Saturday afternoon.

He was identified as Kirk M. Parrigin, 47.

Chattanooga Police responded to the traffic crash at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. at 4:30 p.m.

A maroon Nissan Frontier driven by 64-year-old Michael Holloway was stopped behind other vehicles on Bonny Oaks Drive westbound.

A black Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Mr. Parrigin ran into the back of the Nissan Frontier.

Mr. Parrigin was unresponsive on scene and was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Holloway was uninjured.

Officers with the CPD Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.


May 21, 2017

Greer To Get New Trial In 2010 Murder, Robbery Based On Jury Instruction Relating To Separate Robbery

May 21, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 20, 2017

Chattanooga Firefighters Save Home From Burning Saturday Evening


The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the2013  conviction of Dominique Greer for the felony murder and especially aggravated robbery of Darrian Moore. The appeals ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN  4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Quick work by Chattanooga firefighters saved a Chattanooga house Saturday evening.   Someone called 911 Communications around  6:45 p.m.  reporting that a house was on ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Greer To Get New Trial In 2010 Murder, Robbery Based On Jury Instruction Relating To Separate Robbery

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the2013  conviction of Dominique Greer for the felony murder and especially aggravated robbery of Darrian Moore. The appeals court said Judge Rebecca Stern should not have allowed the jury to consider evidence related to a prior robbery. Greer, who was 17 at the time of the 2010 slaying, had been sentenced ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN  4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE --- CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN  727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 63 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I Am Not A Monkey!’

There is a famous story that has been used for years to illustrate human behavior, artificial intelligence, and all kinds of mankind’s other faults. As a matter of fact, if you Google an entry of “Monkeys and Bananas story,” you’ll get 418,000 results in .072 seconds.  One story claims “The Parable of Five Monkeys” originated in a research paper by G.R. Stevenson in 1967 but ... (click for more)

Sports

Silverdale Baseball Falls To Gordonsville, 10-1

Saturday was one of those days that folks from Silverdale Baptist Academy might like to erase from their memory banks. Both the Silverdale softball and baseball teams had outstanding seasons, but both came to a screeching halt in the sectional round of the TSSAA playoffs. It all began with a softball trip to Goodpasture and ended with a home baseball game against Gordonsville. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Ooltewah Baseball Falls To Stewarts Creek In 10 Innings

(click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors