Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive On Saturday Afternoon

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive on Saturday afternoon.
He was identified as Kirk M. Parrigin, 47.
Chattanooga Police responded to the traffic crash at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. at 4:30 p.m.
A maroon Nissan Frontier driven by 64-year-old Michael Holloway was stopped behind other vehicles on Bonny Oaks Drive westbound.
A black Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Mr. Parrigin ran into the back of the Nissan Frontier.
Mr. Parrigin was unresponsive on scene and was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Mr. Holloway was uninjured.
Officers with the CPD Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.