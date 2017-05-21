Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive On Saturday Afternoon

Sunday, May 21, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive on Saturday afternoon.

He was identified as Kirk M. Parrigin, 47.

Chattanooga Police responded to the traffic crash at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. at 4:30 p.m.

A maroon Nissan Frontier driven by 64-year-old Michael Holloway was stopped behind other vehicles on Bonny Oaks Drive westbound.

A black Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Mr. Parrigin ran into the back of the Nissan Frontier.

Mr. Parrigin was unresponsive on scene and was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Holloway was uninjured.

Officers with the CPD Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.