2 People Injured, Including 1 Critically, In Wreck In Middle Valley

Sunday, May 21, 2017

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

Two people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Middle Valley late Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 8900 block of Hale Road for the report of a head-on collision.

Fire and EMS units also responded to the wreck that was at the intersection of Robertson Road.

Two people were transported to Erlanger Hospital, one of whom was ejected from a Mustang and was in critical condition.

The driver of a pickup truck was also taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance.