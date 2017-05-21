 Sunday, May 21, 2017 72.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


2 People Injured, Including 1 Critically, In Wreck In Middle Valley

Sunday, May 21, 2017
  • - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)
  • - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)
  • - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

Two people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Middle Valley late Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 8900 block of Hale Road for the report of a head-on collision.

Fire and EMS units also responded to the wreck that was at the intersection of Robertson Road.

Two people were transported to Erlanger Hospital, one of whom was ejected from a Mustang and was in critical condition.

The driver of a pickup truck was also taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance. 


May 21, 2017

GBI Investigating After Man Found Dead At Fort Oglethorpe Store Parking Lot

May 21, 2017

2 People Injured, Including 1 Critically, In Wreck In Middle Valley

May 21, 2017

Greer To Get New Trial In 2010 Murder, Robbery Based On Jury Instruction Relating To Separate Robbery


The GBI is investigating after a body was found in a car in a Fort Oglethorpe store parking lot. The discovery of the man's body was made Sunday at the Big Lots parking lot on LaFayette Road ... (click for more)

Two people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Middle Valley late Sunday afternoon. At approximately 5:30 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the2013  conviction of Dominique Greer for the felony murder and especially aggravated robbery of Darrian Moore. The appeals ... (click for more)


Breaking News

GBI Investigating After Man Found Dead At Fort Oglethorpe Store Parking Lot

The GBI is investigating after a body was found in a car in a Fort Oglethorpe store parking lot. The discovery of the man's body was made Sunday at the Big Lots parking lot on LaFayette Road near Cloud Springs Road. Fort Oglethorpe Police requested the help of the GBI. (click for more)

2 People Injured, Including 1 Critically, In Wreck In Middle Valley

Two people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Middle Valley late Sunday afternoon. At approximately 5:30 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 8900 block of Hale Road for the report of a head-on collision. Fire and EMS units also responded to the wreck that was at the intersection of Robertson Road. Two people were ... (click for more)

Opinion

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DeVos Changes Everything

I believe that from every point on my moral compass the state’s hijacking of five public schools in Hamilton County is wrong. I also believe I can argue with success from any direction on my compass against any of the proposals or terms that Commissioner Candice McQueen just threatened to impose on the county’s Department of Education. But today let’s go to ‘True North’ on my compass ... (click for more)

Sports

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors