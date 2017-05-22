Cleveland Man Who Passed Out At Sonic With Gun Near Him Gets 42-Month Federal Sentence

Monday, May 22, 2017

A Cleveland man who passed out at a drive-in restaurant with a gun in the seat near him was sentenced to serve 42 months in Federal Court.

Samuel Hill appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Last April 3, Cleveland Police responded to a report of a white male passed out in a car at the Sonic on Waterlevel Highway.

An officer tried to nudge and then shake the man, but he remained unresponsive. When the man (Hill) was finally awakened, he said he did not know how he had gotten to the Sonic.

The officer noticed a Sig Sauer 45 caliber automatic pistol on the passenger seat in plain view.

Authorities said Hill has prior convictions for counterfeiting, robbery and possession of drugs for resale.