Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE

3000 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM

9008 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWEN, JESSE BURTON

3917 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRAGG, JAMES EDWARD

615 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BYRD, BRITTANY

6604 INDES ROAD APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CARTER, NATALIE L

1300 RESERVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHILDRESS, PAMELA LEANNA

4802 WINDING LN #A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

DERRICK, SHEAIRA SHUNTEL

1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAILT

---

FLEMING, ERIC ASHTON

616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN

2509 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE

503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

MADARIS, SCOTT LAWAYN

9011 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

OLINGER, JEREMY MICHAEL

1738 COUNTY RD 134 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

---

PARKS, MARKITA LAVERN

7638 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PEREZ-LOPEZ, EDGAR AMIRCAR

715 MARYLAND CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY

8701 HIDDEN BRACHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

ROBERTO, LOPEZ RAFAFEL

1600 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI )

---

ROGERS, WILLIAM PAUL

171 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROSSELL, JUSTIN BRICE

1750 CASH CANYON RD Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

SHACKELFORD, ELAINE

2900 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053626

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

SMITH, MYSHA J

1300 RESERVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, NICHOLAS TYLER BLAKE

8664 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

SMITH, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER

1805 EAST BRAINERED ROAD APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

STEAKLEY, PAUL EDWARD

1205 BLYTHE FERRY RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

TWITTY, SEKERA VALENTINA

806 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

VALENCIA, RICHARD CHARLES

301 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WILLIAMS, FREDRICK

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1401 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT

