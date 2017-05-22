100+ Conservative Leaders Urge Mark Green To Resume Campaign For Governor

Over 100 conservative leaders across Tennessee released a coalition letter to urge Senator Mark Green to resume his campaign for governor.
He had suspended his campaign after he was nominated by President Donald Trump for Secretary of the Army. He later withdrew from that process.
Randy Boyd, former state economic and community development administrator, is also in the race on the GOP side.
The group said, "Having been on the same and opposite sides of many campaigns, this coalition of leaders has been elected or chosen to lead tens of thousands of Tennesseans in various conservative organizations--including Republican Parties, Republican Women clubs, Young Republican clubs, College Republican chapters, tea party groups, and presidential campaigns."
Here is the letter:
Fellow Tennesseans:
As conservative leaders representing thousands of Tennesseans across the state, we are deeply disappointed that Senator Mark Green will not serve our nation as the next Secretary of the Army. A West Point graduate, Bronze Star recipient, flight surgeon, state senator, and successful business leader, Senator Green was uniquely qualified to lead the United States Army.
We were grateful for Mark's willingness to answer the President's call to serve our country, and we are certain he will continue his record of distinguished service.
Throughout the nomination process, Senator Green was attacked by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren. Tennesseans disagree, because we know and share Mark's values. We write today to urge Mark Green to resume his campaign for Governor.
We know Mark to be a devoted public servant, a dedicated husband and father, a proven and courageous leader, and an honorable and decent man who treats all with respect. That's why his nomination was supported by all of Tennessee's Republican members of Congress, and a bipartisan resolution lauding his service passed the State Senate 30-0.
Senator Mark Green can count on the enthusiastic support of all of us--and thousands of conservatives across Tennessee--should he resume his campaign for Governor.
Sincerely,
Myra Simons, Former Board President, Yes on 1
Sharon Strange, Past President, Republican Women of Williamson County
Aaron Margulies, President, Republican Jewish Coalition of Knoxville
Joe Carr, Former State Representative
Kathryn Bryson, State Executive Committeewoman, Tennessee Republican Party
Charlie Cato, Chairman, Leading the Way PAC
Kevin Kookogey, Former State Chair, Cruz for President
Claire Crouch, Former President, Tennessee Federation of Republican Women
Rick Williams, Former 5th Congressional District Chair, Trump for President
Ben Cunningham, President, Nashville Tea Party
Christy Sanford, Former Chairman, Rutherford County Republican Party
Tommy Vallejos, Montgomery County Commissioner
Aaron Snodderly, Former State Chairman, Tennessee Federation of Young Republicans
Rachel Welch, Former Chairman, Putnam County Republican Party
Mark West, President, Chattanooga Tea Party
David Snapp, Former State Chairman, Tennessee College Republican Committee
Lynne Davis, State Executive Committeewoman, Tennessee Republican Party
Katherine Hudgins, Former Vice President, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Jim Roberts, Regional Vice Chair, Davidson County Republican Party
Laura Baigert, Former 6th Congressional District Chair, Cruz for President
Cyndi Miller, 1st Vice President, Republican Women of Williamson County
Jim Horner, Former Chairman, Dyer County Republican Party
Natalie Pearce, Co-Founder, West Franklin Conservatives
Corey Davenport, Former Chairman, Cannon County Republican Party
Jim Durrett, Montgomery County Mayor
Gary Trew, Former Hardin County Co-Chair, Trump for President
Judson Phillips, Founder, Tea Party Nation
Lynn Moss, Former 9th Congressional District Chair, Cruz for President Joe Coury, Former Madison County Chair, Trump for President
Judy Cooley, Former Area VP, Tennessee Federation of Republican Women
Lee Douglas, Founder and President, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Gayle Morgan, Secretary, Cannon County Republican Party
Terry Roland, Shelby County Commissioner
Carol Swain, Professor, Vanderbilt University
Barbara Gregson, Former Cumberland County Co-Chair, Trump for President
Kevin Desmond, Founder, Tennessee Alliance of Tea Party and Liberty Groups
Lisa Moore, Rutherford County School Board Member
Angie McClanahan, State Executive Committeewoman, Tennessee Republican Party
Bob Miles, Former Loudon County Co-Chair, Cruz for President
Tricia Stickel, President, Maury County Tea Party
Jacob Winters, Vice Chairman, Tennessee Young Republican Federation
Richard Garrett, Clarksville City Councilman
Jackie Archer, President, Tennessee Textbook Advocates
Andrew Davis, Former East Vice Chair, Tennessee College Republicans
John Miles, Chairman, Obion County Tea Party
Karen Moore, Former Davidson County Chair, Cruz for President
Sandi Wells, Former Vice Treasurer, Williamson County Republican Party
Susan Gingrich, Co-Chair, Cross County Patriots
Ben Thompson, Former Chairman, Benton County Republican Party
Robert Nichols, Montgomery County Commissioner
Susan Reny, Former Williamson County Chair, Trump for President
David Baldovin, Former Chairman, Moore County Republican Party
Mishelle Perkins, Former President, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Anita Taylor, Vice Chairman, Washington County Republican Party
Ginny Miles, Former Loudon County Co-Chair, Cruz for President
Menda Holmes, Chairman, Wilson County Tea Party
Marty Layton, Former Sumner County Co-Chair, Trump for President
Johnny Piper, Former Clarksville Mayor
Hannah Tiblier, Secretary, Williamson County Republican Party
Kevin Baigert, Former 6th Congressional District Chair, Cruz for President
Hal Rounds, Former President, West Fayette County Republican Club
Wayne Schnell, Board Member, Cross County Patriots
David Harper, Montgomery County Commissioner
Stuart I. Anderson, At-Large Alternate Delegate to the RNC
Steve Osborn, Former 1st Congressional District Chair, Cruz for President
Kyle Mallory, Former Chairman, Stewart County Republican Party
Greg Johnson, Former Vice President, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Rebecca Ann Burke, President, America First Federation
Michelle Garcia, Former State Coalitions Chair, Cruz for President
Angel Richardson, Tennessee Chairman, Bikers for Trump
Heather Dawbarn, Rutherford County Register of Deeds
Bob Mallory, Former Chairman, Houston County Republican Party
Ron Sokol, Montgomery County Commissioner
Dennis Brown, Former Humphreys County Chair, Trump for President
Matt Studd, Leader, Cannon County TFA
Andrew Valk, Former Treasurer, Tennessee College Republican Committee
Tracy Miller, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Kathy Montgomery, Secretary, Dyer County Republican Party
David Crowe, Former Fentress County Chair, Cruz for President
Eleanor Trew, Former Vice President, Pickwick Republican Women
Katie Schnell, Board Member, Cross County Patriots
Ruth Fennell, Former President, Sumner United for Responsible Government
John Gannon, Montgomery County Commissioner
Rob Bremer, Former Chairman, Sevier County Tea Party
Jeannine Floyd, Secretary, Cannon County Republican Party
Patty Zornow, Chairman, Tennessee 6th District Patriots
Howard Holmes, Editor, Wilson County Tea Party
Harvey Durham, Former McNairy County Co-Chair, Trump for President
Julie Mauck, Founder, Greater Nolensville Conservatives
Brian Williams, Former Secretary, 9-12 Project of Tennessee
Joel Wallace, Former Clarksville City Councilman
Ed Smith, Former Credentials Chair, Davidson County Republican Party
Kathy Harms, Former Volunteer Coordinator, Nashville Tea Party
Jewell Horner, Former Chairman, Dyer County Republican Party
Jackie Chanudet, Board Member, Cross County Patriots
Lonnie Spivak, Former Regional Vice Chair, Davidson County Republican Party
Lucy Overstreet, Leader, Jackson Madison County Tea Party
Donna DeSopo, Former Sumner County Volunteer Coordinator, Trump for President
Dolores DiGaetano, Former Chairman, Fayette County Republican Party
Bob Crigger, Former Maury County Chair, Cruz for President
Larry Rocconi, Montgomery County Commissioner
Neil Stidolph, Former Treasurer, Tennessee College Republican Committee
Elaine Ervin, 8th District Alternate Delegate to the RNC
David Vance, Chairman, Stewart County Tea Party
JoAnne Skidmore, Former 4th Congressional District Chair, Trump for President