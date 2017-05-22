100+ Conservative Leaders Urge Mark Green To Resume Campaign For Governor

Monday, May 22, 2017

Over 100 conservative leaders across Tennessee released a coalition letter to urge Senator Mark Green to resume his campaign for governor.

He had suspended his campaign after he was nominated by President Donald Trump for Secretary of the Army. He later withdrew from that process.

Randy Boyd, former state economic and community development administrator, is also in the race on the GOP side.

The group said, "Having been on the same and opposite sides of many campaigns, this coalition of leaders has been elected or chosen to lead tens of thousands of Tennesseans in various conservative organizations--including Republican Parties, Republican Women clubs, Young Republican clubs, College Republican chapters, tea party groups, and presidential campaigns."

Here is the letter:

Fellow Tennesseans:

As conservative leaders representing thousands of Tennesseans across the state, we are deeply disappointed that Senator Mark Green will not serve our nation as the next Secretary of the Army. A West Point graduate, Bronze Star recipient, flight surgeon, state senator, and successful business leader, Senator Green was uniquely qualified to lead the United States Army.

We were grateful for Mark's willingness to answer the President's call to serve our country, and we are certain he will continue his record of distinguished service.

Throughout the nomination process, Senator Green was attacked by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren. Tennesseans disagree, because we know and share Mark's values. We write today to urge Mark Green to resume his campaign for Governor.

We know Mark to be a devoted public servant, a dedicated husband and father, a proven and courageous leader, and an honorable and decent man who treats all with respect. That's why his nomination was supported by all of Tennessee's Republican members of Congress, and a bipartisan resolution lauding his service passed the State Senate 30-0.

Senator Mark Green can count on the enthusiastic support of all of us--and thousands of conservatives across Tennessee--should he resume his campaign for Governor.

Sincerely,

