Monday, May 22, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 15-21:

REILE JASON ALEXANDER W/M 36 Officer HOUSER LOITERING AND PROWLING

GOOLSBY MICAHEL SHANE W/M 40 Officer DYE POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WATERS DAVID JAMES W/M 29 Officer DYE GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

GOOLSBY HEATHER ELIZABETH W/M 39 Officer DYE DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

DUKES JAMES RAYMOND W/M 50 Officer MILLER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HEATH CHARLES ANTHONY W/M 46 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PHILLIPS WILLIAM TANNER W/M 19 Officer HINCH FTA – FELONY

PLANK JOSEPH ADAM W/M 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WELLBORN AMANDA LYNN W/F 30 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COLLINS COURTNEY LASHAE W/F 33 Officer HEAD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

BYERS ZACHARY ERIC W/M 33 Officer HEAD BATTERY – FVA

TROLLING JONATHAN LEE W/M 28 Officer KELLEY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, PUI

RUTH WILLIAM JACOB W/M 27 Officer PARKER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, LIGHT REDUCING MATERIAL AFFIXED TO WINDSHIELD, SET BELT VIOLATION (AGES 6-17)

MARSH JOHNNAVIOUS ROHSD B/M 20 Officer MILLER INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

MARSH JOHNNAVIOUS ROHSD B/M 20 Officer GRAHAM INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

TWEEDY ALICIA KAY W/F 29 Officer TALLENT DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SPEEDING

COLBERT, II JOHN JESSEE W/M 23 Officer MATHIS RETURN FROM LPD COURT

ANDERSON JASON LAMAR W/M 33 Officer MATHIS RETURN FROM LPD COURT

JOHNSON KANDY MARIE W/F 40 Officer CARTER DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SPEEDING

HUNTER WAYNE JETER W/M 40 Officer WORLEY HOLD FOR CATOOSA PROBATION PICKUP

LAPOINTE JOHN MAJOR W/M 53 Officer CHANDLER ***

BALLARD, JR ANDRE LAVELL B/M 30 Officer CARTER POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, DRIVING WITH LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, FAIL TO OBEY STOP SIGN

SIMPSON TAMAR NICHOLE W/F 24 Officer PARKER THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

MOORE PHILLIP SHAUN W/M 33 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

RHODES JENNIFER NICOLE W/F 37 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

FLEETWOOD JAMES DESMOND B/M 26 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

GIBSON DIANE LYNN W/F 54 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

LACKEY APRIL IRENE W/F 37 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

MYERS JARROD LEBRON W/M 38 DTF DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

LIGHT JASON LEE W/M 40 DTF FTA – FELONY (X3), FTA – MISD, POSSESSION OF METH

BARRETT CHRISTOPHER ALLEN W/M 40 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

GANT DAVID BRADLEY W/M 48 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

ELSBERRY CANDICE MARIE W/F 34 GRAHAM PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY (ADD CHARGE)

SMITH BRANDON LYDELL B/M 33 GRAHAM BATTERY (ADD CHARGE)

HOLLOWAY SIDNEY KELVIN W/M 55 Officer CHANDLER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

KASKIE CARRINGTON LEE W/M 30 Officer OWENS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

THOMAS ERVIN JAMON B/M 30 Officer EVANS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, FAIL OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DONOGHUE CLARENCE DALE W/M 57 WALK IN HIT AND RUN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OLIVER ROBERT LAWRENCE W/M 36 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BROWN STEPHEN WAYNE W/M 25 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION- F

SMITH SHARIK RONALD B/M 24 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

ANDERSON CODY LEE W/M 19 Officer MILLER AGG. ASSAULT- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LACEY CHARLES WILLIAM W/M 45 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CAMPBELL JONATHON YOUNG W/M 33 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HEWITT JAMES GREGORY W/M 34 Officer MILLER CHILD SUPPORT

VANNICE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 WALK IN PROBATION VIOLATION- F

STEVENS JOSHUA NEAL W/M 37 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

HEADRICK PHILLIP WAYNE W/M 52 Officer GRIFFIN FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, CONCEALING THE IDENTITY OF VEHILCE

WORD NORMAN RANEY W/M 47 Officer HOUSER SUSPENDED LICENSE, EXPIRED TAG

WINGLFIELD JEFFERY DONALD W/M 27 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

FLEETWOOD JIMMY LEE B/M 53 Officer CLARK HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MARTIN CURTIS DEWAYNE B/M 38 Officer SIMPSON SUSPENDED LICENSE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ. NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

GOLDEN ARTHUR DALE W/M 42 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CS, POSSESSION OF SCH IV CS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI DRUGS

CHILDERS WILLIAM WESLEY W/M 27 Officer REECE BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, HINDERING 911 CALLS

NEWSOM KIMBERLY AMANDA W/F 28 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DUI- DRUGS, EXPIRED LICENSE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

SMITH TINIKKA STARR W/F 28 Officer CAREATHERS FORGERY 4TH, FORGERY 4TH

HOWARD JOSHUA KEVIN W/M 32 Officer CAREATHERS FTA- F

NARMORE CYNTHIA AMANDA W/F 41 PARKER/ GREEN PROBATION VIOLATION

BAGLEY MARCUS ANTONIO B/M 27 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CAMPBELL ROBERT LEE W/M 30 Officer GRIFFIN GIVING FALSE NAME, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

MATHIS JOHNNY LYNDON B/M 55 Officer AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, STRABURST WINDSHIELD, EXPIRED PLATE

RANDOLF TERRY DEVANT W/F 43 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

GORDON NICK DWAYNE W/M 57 Officer MILLER FTA- M

NELSON JONATHAN PAUL W/M 30 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

MCCONATHY BOBBY JOE W/M 46 Officer BARKLEY TRANSPORT TO CORNERSTONE

HELTON RUSSELL WAYNE W/M 48 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-

PHARR RONALD LYNN W/M 58 Officer SCARBROUGH BATTERY- FVA

LEAMON TRISTAN TANNER W/M 18 Officer MULLIS LOITERING/ PROWLING

WATTS JACOB RAY W/M 24 Officer HOUSER OBSTRUCTION

POWER MICHAEL STEPHAN W/M 31 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

LARMON CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 25 Officer CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

SONGER SAMANTHA ANNE W/F 40 Officer KELLEY THEFT BY TAKING –MISD

ROACH JENNIFER LYNN W/F 31 Officer MILLER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT, OBSTRUCTION – MISD, POSSESSION OF METH, FTA – MISD

LEE CORY GAGE B/M 22 Officer WILSON DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE – MISD

STARNES MIKE DOUGLAS W/M 45 Officer REYNOLDS EXPIRED LICENSE, DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE – MISD

DEAN REBA LOUISE W/F 35 WALK-IN DUI – LESS SAFE

YOTT NICHOLAS SEAN W/M 21 Officer BROWN FAIL TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WOODY SHELIA MARIE W/F 32 PERRY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

BLAKE PORSHA JONES B/F 29 Officer HEAD DISORDERLY

CAULDER MESHAK DANIEL B/M 20 Officer GRIFFIN SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT, POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

MCDONALD DONALD HEATH W/M 45 Officer CHANDLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SNOW DAMON LORAND W/M 39 Officer HICKS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – OTHER WEAPON, SIMPLE BATTERY

CASE MICHELLE DANYELLE W/F 37 Officer OWENS PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

LOWE ROBERT MICHAEL W/M 50 Officer EVANS DUI, FAIL TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CLARK JONATHON DAVID W/M 28 Officer TERRY NO LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

HILBURN MATTHEW SHANE W/M 41 Officer TERRY CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

WALKER JAMES BARREN W/M 43 Officer OWENS DUI, FTML

STERZIK AARON MICHAEL W/M 24 Officer BALLARD DUI, FTML

STEPHENS BRIAN DOUGLAS W/M 39 Officer REYNOLDS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

BARNES TAMMY RENEE W/F 30 Officer KELLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

CRIDER, JR RANDY LAMAR W/M 41 WALK-IN TURN IN FOR TRANSPORT

HALL MATTHEW JAMES W/M 31 Officer WILSON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

STEPHENS BRIAN DOUGLAS W/M 39 Officer MATHIS SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

STEPHENSON BILLY JOE W/M 44 CHATTOOGA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

PRICE, JR ROY SANFORD B/M 33 CHATTOOGA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

BROWN JASON EUGENE W/M 33 Officer OWENS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, EXPIRED PLATE