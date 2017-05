Monday, May 22, 2017

Officials with Erlanger Emergency Services reported one Ironman athlete and one spectator arrived at the Baroness Hospital during the event for medical treatment.

Among the complaints included severe headache, nausea and shortness of breath.

Erlanger medical staff also provided treatment to 84 individuals onsite. Among the complaints included blisters, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and shortness of breath.