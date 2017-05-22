Tulsa Man Who Persuaded 15-Year-Old Hamilton County Girl To Send Him Pornographic Images Gets 10-Year Sentence

Monday, May 22, 2017

A Tulsa, Okla., man who persuaded a 15-year-old Hamilton County girl to send him pornographic images has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.

John G. Elwell, who was 37 at the time of the incidents in 2015, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutors said Elwell befriended the girl over the Internet.

He persuaded her to produce sexually explicit images and text them to him.

Prosecutors said Elwell also persuaded the girl to put ads on Craig's List seeking sexual encounters with adult men. He asked her to record the encounters on her cell phone and text those to him.

She did so outside the state of Tennessee.

The sentencing range for Elwell was 135-168 months on the plea to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

However, prosecutor James Brooks said the lesser term was negotiated in order to avoid having the girl to have to testify. He said she is "very remorseful and mortified" and he said she is "a very young victim."

A charge of selling or buying of children was dismissed.