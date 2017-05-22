Crist Arrested For Pressuring Young Trio To Buy His Book

Monday, May 22, 2017

A Patten Towers resident has been charged with aggressive panhandling after three people said he kept after them to buy his book.

Taken into custody on Saturday was Mitchell Scott Crist, 53.

The paperbook book is a collection of some of his sayings and thoughts.

An 18-year-old said he was with a younger female and her much-younger brother when they were approached by Crist at 850 Market St.

The 18-year-old said Crist wanted money for a copy of his book and he continued to follow them when he was told no.

He said the female and her brother became extremely uncomfortable so he finally gave the man a dollar so he would leave them alone.