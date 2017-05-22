 Monday, May 22, 2017 73.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Female Co-Owner Of Tree Service Killed By Falling Tree At Neighborhood Near Hunter Road

Monday, May 22, 2017

A woman was killed by a falling tree outside a home in a neighborhood off Hunter Road late Monday morning.

She was identified as 39-year-old Chasity Elaine Wileman from Bradley County. Ms. Wileman was the co-owner of MaD Tree Service.

At about 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.


May 22, 2017

A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

A Cleveland man who passed out at a drive-in restaurant with a gun in the seat near him was sentenced to serve 42 months in Federal Court. Samuel Hill appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

A jury will be picked on June 12 in Davidson County for the trial of the truck driver charged in a deadly wreck at the Ooltewah exit of I-75. Six people died when the tractor-trailer driven ... (click for more)


A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Feb., 28, 2016, while on patrol in the 3700 block of Dodds Avenue, a city police officer observed a white Chrysler Concord traveling north on Dodds Avenue. Upon catching up to the vehicle ... (click for more)

A Cleveland man who passed out at a drive-in restaurant with a gun in the seat near him was sentenced to serve 42 months in Federal Court. Samuel Hill appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Last April 3, Cleveland Police responded to a report of a white male passed out in a car at the Sonic on Waterlevel Highway. An officer tried to nudge and then shake the man, but he ... (click for more)

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DeVos Changes Everything

I believe that from every point on my moral compass the state’s hijacking of five public schools in Hamilton County is wrong. I also believe I can argue with success from any direction on my compass against any of the proposals or terms that Commissioner Candice McQueen just threatened to impose on the county’s Department of Education. But today let’s go to ‘True North’ on my compass ... (click for more)

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


