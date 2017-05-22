Female Co-Owner Of Tree Service Killed By Falling Tree At Neighborhood Near Hunter Road

Monday, May 22, 2017

A woman was killed by a falling tree outside a home in a neighborhood off Hunter Road late Monday morning.

She was identified as 39-year-old Chasity Elaine Wileman from Bradley County. Ms. Wileman was the co-owner of MaD Tree Service.

At about 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.