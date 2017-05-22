Woman Killed By Falling Tree At Neighborhood Near Hunter Road

Monday, May 22, 2017

A woman was killed by a falling tree outside her home in a neighborhood off Hunter Road late Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until notification can be made to her next-of-kin.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

EPB officials said the combination of last year's drought and this year's rains have caused numerous trees to fall, especially large oaks.

In a normal year, about oaks would fall. This year there have been around 500.